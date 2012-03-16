Musikmesse 2012: JHS gears up for Frankfurt and European Fret-King Black Label launch

PRESS RELEASE: Worldwide trade distributor John Hornby Skewes & Co Ltd returns to Musikmesse in 2012 with new, improved ranges, including the European unveiling of the Fret-King Black Label electric guitar and bass range. A showcase of JHS's full range of guitars and basses now distributed in more than 70 countries around the globe will be held at Hall 4.0 H12.

The show will see the European unveiling of the new Fret-King Black Label electric guitar and bass range. The result of this collaboration between Trev Wilkinson and hugely experienced players like Jerry Donahue, Dave 'Bucket' Colwell, Gordon Giltrap, and Geoff Whitehorn - all players who have definitely paid their dues, reflect a huge variety of styles, and who, as well as being great players, know a thing or two about guitars - is a collection of artist-inspired guitars featuring attributes that all players will find useable, useful, and, above all, musical.

There are also standards to be recognised, passed and improved upon. The new Black Label range includes the Eclat, a singlecut with peerless classic looks, and a tonal palette of such sophistication it could be three other guitars as well. The Country Squireis a magical fusion of the familiar with the contemporary. The Elisehas a body style with a heritage that spans all musical styles, while the Corona, a 'moniker' associated with high-end UK-built double-cut Fret-Kings for over two decades, builds on the roots of this icon. Meanwhile, the Super-Hybrid is radical, yet so useable, and the Perception is a name synonymous with basses for real bass players.

Fret-King will also showcase Blue Label, premium designer guitar classics, UK built Green Label and the unique STVDIO guitars, from Trev Wilkinson's design studio.

New Electric Ukes from Vintage and Laka By Vintage

Receiving their worldwide unveiling at the show are four new electric ukuleles. With one Vintage model and three in the Laka by Vintage line, these new ukes pack loads of great features into eye-catching solidbody designs that just have to be seen and heard to be believed.

The hugely popular Vintage guitar range is back at Musikmesse for 2012 with signature guitars for founding Saxon member Graham Oliver, Big Country bassist Tony Butler and international 12-string authority Paul Brett. The complete ranges of electric and acoustic guitars and basses from Vintage and Encore will also be on display, as well as the classical and electro-classical Santos Martinez line, featuring the all-new internationally-renowned Raymond Burley Signature model.

German guitar virtuoso Thomas Blug, string bending king Jerry Donahue and German producer extraordinaire Andreas Martelle will be demonstrating the various JHS guitar brands throughout the show.

Meanwhile, the second JHS stand is situated at Hall 1.1 G16, where Odyssey designer and master craftsman Peter Pollard will be exclusively unveiling a number of new additions to the Odyssey Premiere brasswind range, including a bass clarinet, oboe, piccolo, euphonium, tuba, horns, trumpet, trombone, and more.

