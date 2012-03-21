Musikmesse 2012: Fender American Standard Series 2012
The new range
FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Fender has announced its first major overhaul of the American Standard Series since 2008. While specifications have been tweaked across the board, the biggest headline is that Fender's 2012 American Standard Series Stratocaster and Telecaster electric guitars and Precision and Jazz basses feature Custom Shop pickups.
Click through the gallery to see the new range with UK pricing; the official press release is below.
Fender American Standard Series 2012 press release
Fender’s acclaimed American Standard series guitars and basses have been upgraded for 2012, resulting in the latest iterations of the company’s four archetypal instruments—the Telecaster®, Stratocaster®, Precision Bass® and Jazz Bass® guitars. They’re the same great best-selling go-to instruments they’ve always been, and now feature Fender Custom Shop pickups, as well as other distinctive new design touches.
Ideal for every gig from the garage to the club to the stadium, the American Standard Telecaster has been upgraded with a comfortable new body contour and classic-sounding Fender Custom Shop Twisted Tele® (neck) and Broadcaster (bridge) pickups, making it ring more fully, brightly and crisply than ever. Left-handed model also available.
The American Standard Stratocaster has been upgraded with aged plastic parts and full-sounding Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups for the very essence of Stratocaster tone. Its high-output hot-rodded sibling, the American Standard Stratocaster HSS, has also been upgraded with aged plastic parts, with Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups in the neck and middle positions and a Diamondback™ humbucking bridge pickup for an added measure of muscle that makes it more graceful and powerful than ever. Both instruments are also available in a left-handed model.
The American Standard Precision Bass and five-string American Standard Precision Bass V are now upgraded with a seismic Fender Custom Shop ’60s Precision Bass split single-coil pickup, making the latest incarnations of the indestructible workhorse instrument that revolutionized popular music, stronger and more indispensable than ever. The four-string version also comes in a striking new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option, and both basses are available in a left-handed model.
The American Standard Jazz Bass, in right- and left-handed models, is now upgraded with Fender Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups and a striking new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option, making the latest incarnation of our timeless bass hit sing, snarl, groove and growl more powerfully than ever. The five-string American Standard Jazz Bass V and the gracefully voiced American Standard Jazz Bass Fretless now feature the Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups; the fretless model is also available in the new Jade Pearl Metallic finish.
American Standard Stratocaster
The American Standard Stratocaster is the same great best-selling, go-to guitar it has always been, and now it’s upgraded with aged plastic parts and full-sounding Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups.
The latest iteration of our time-honoured classic, it is the very essence of Strat tone and remains a beauty to see, hear and feel.
Prices
Standard
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW 3TS £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW OWT £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW BLK £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW CND £1,330.80
- AM STD STRAT RW JPM £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW SSB £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT RW CFM £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN 3TS £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN OWT £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN BLK £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN CND £1,330.80
- AM STD STRAT MN JPM £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN SSB £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT MN CFM £1,330.80
Left handed
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH RW 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH RW OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH RW BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH RW BLZ £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH MN 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH MN OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH MN BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT LH MN BLZ £1,402.80
American Standard Stratocaster HSS
The American Standard Stratocaster HSS is the same great best-selling, high-output hot-rodded guitar it has always been, and now it’s upgraded with aged plastic parts and full-sounding Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s neck and middle pickups in addition to the Diamondback humbucking bridge pickup.
The latest incarnation of the modern workhorse Strat with an added measure of muscle, it’s now more graceful and powerful than ever.
Prices
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS RW 3TS £1,462.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS RW BLK £1,378.80
- AM STD STRAT HSS RW JPM £1,378.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS RW SSB £1,462.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS MN 3TS £1,462.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS MN BLK £1,378.80
- AM STD STRAT HSS RW JPM £1,378.80
- AM STANDARD STRAT HSS MN SSB £1,462.80
American Standard Telecaster
From the garage to the club to the stadium, the American Standard Telecaster is the same great best-selling go-to guitar it always has been, and now it’s upgraded with a comfortable new body contour and classic-sounding Fender Custom Shop Twisted Tele (neck) and Broadcaster (bridge) pickups.
The latest incarnation of a truly timeless classic, it rings more fully, brightly and crisply than ever.
Prices
Standard
- AM STANDARD TELE RW 3TS £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE RW BLK £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD TELE RW CND £1,330.80
- AM STD TELE RW JPM £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD TELE RW NAT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE RW CRT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN 3TS £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN 2TS £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN BLK £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN CND £1,330.80
- AM STD TELE MN JPM £1,330.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN NAT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE MN CRT £1,402.80
Left handed
- AM STANDARD TELE LH MN 3T £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD TELE LH MN BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD TELE LH MN BLZ £1,402.80
American Standard Jazz Bass
The American Standard Jazz Bass is the same sleekly versatile, best-selling instrument it has always been, and it’s now upgraded with Fender Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups and a striking new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option.
It’s the latest incarnation of our timeless, must-have bass hit, and it now sings, snarls, grooves and growls more powerfully than ever.
Prices
Standard
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW CCOLA £1,402.80
- AM STD J BASS RW JPM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW CFM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS MN 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS MN OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS MN BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS MN CCOLA £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW FL 3TS £1,582.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS RW FL BLK £1,498.80
- AM STD J BASS MN JPM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS MN CFM £1,402.80
Left handed
- AM STANDARD J BASS LH RW 3TS £1,582.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS LH RW BLK £1,498.80
American Standard Jazz Bass V (Five String)
The five-string American Standard Jazz Bass V is the same sleekly versatile instrument it has always been - a racecar instrument for the bassist who wants the greater range of a five-string that sings, snarls, grooves and growls.
Prices
- AM STANDARD J BASS V RW 3TS £1,666.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS V RW OWT £1,594.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS V MN BLK £1,594.80
- AM STANDARD J BASS V MN CCOLA £1,594.80
American Standard Precision Bass
The American Standard Precision Bass is the same best-selling and solidly powerful instrument it has always been, and now it’s upgraded with a seismic Fender Custom Shop ’60s Precision Bass split single-coil pickup and a striking new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option.
It’s the latest incarnation of the indestructible workhorse instrument that revolutionized popular music, stronger and more indispensable than ever.
Prices
Standard
- AM STANDARD P BASS RW 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS RW OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS RW BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS RW CCOLA £1,402.80
- AM STD P BASS RW JPM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS RW CFM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS MN 3TS £1,474.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS MN OWT £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS MN BLK £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS MN CCOLA £1,402.80
- AM STD P BASS MN JPM £1,402.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS MN CFM £1,402.80
Left handed
- AM STANDARD P BASS LH RW 3TS £1,558.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS LH RW BLK £1,474.80
American Standard Precision Bass V (Five String)
The five-string American Standard Precision Bass V is the same solidly powerful instrument it has always been - the indestructible workhorse instrument for the bassist who wants the greater range of a five-string.
Prices
- AM STANDARD P BASS V RW 3TS £1,678.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS V RW OWT £1,606.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS V MN BLK £1,606.80
- AM STANDARD P BASS V MN CCOLA £1,606.80