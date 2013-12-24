MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2013: May

Ever played a gig on the International Space Station? Commander Chris Hadfield has...

We welcomed back Fleetwood Mac in May, as they returned with their first new music in a decade. Chilled-out entertainer David Brent also told us about his next project: becoming a YouTube guitar teacher.

We said goodbye to The Doors' keyboard player Ray Manzarek and Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman, while Commander Chris Hadfield became a global (and beyond) star when he played David Bowie's Space Oddity on the International Space Station.

Back on Earth, we came up with some out-of-this-world articles of our own - here are some of the most popular...

