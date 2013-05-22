Martyn Ware's 11 favourite hardware synths

Martyn Ware’s reputation as one of the great pioneers of synth pop was forged with his early ‘80s work with The Human League and Heaven 17. He’s also a respected producer and developer of a 3D surround sound technology.

More recently, he’s been the driving force behind the third British Electric Foundation (BEF) project. This has resulted in a new album, Dark, that features the likes of Kim Wilde, Kate JacksonofThe Long Blondesand Shingai Shoniwa from The Noisettes singing distinctive cover versions of songs by (among others) Stevie Wonder, Blondie and The Beach Boys.

MusicRadar wanted to take Martyn back through the decades and discover the synths that have inspired and entertained him throughout his long and distinguished career. What follows is his personal and occasionally surprising list of favourites.