8 mastering myths debunked

Loudness is not the ultimate goal of mastering music. Loudness will often be achieved through mastering, but there is much more to mastering than this.

Most importantly, mastering provides an element of quality control where the engineer uses their experience and opinion to decide if a project is ready to be released on the world, or if it could do with subtle processing to enhance the listening experience.

Mastering can also include editing fades, surgical EQ, tonal EQ, compression, reducing hum and hiss, adjusting volumes of tracks to match so the whole project feels like a smooth listening experience, ISRC codes and CD text, track spacing and also sequencing.