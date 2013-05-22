Home News 14 famous Epiphone players By Rob Power 2013-05-22T15:00:00.141Z We celebrate 140 years of Epiphone Shares The ex-Oasis chief is a long-term Epiphone fan and had a serious Epi addiction in the band's early days. (Image credit: Reuters/Corbis) Noel Gallagher Prev Page 1 of 14 Next Prev Page 1 of 14 Next The Vampire Weekend frontman has remained loyal to his Sheraton throughout three albums. (Image credit: Corbis) Ezra Koenig Prev Page 2 of 14 Next Prev Page 2 of 14 Next The Jefferson Airplane bassist has had a signature hollowbody Epiphone for years. (Image credit: John Atashian/CORBIS) Jack Casady Prev Page 3 of 14 Next Prev Page 3 of 14 Next The Trivium main man's seven-string Epiphone signature is a mighty beast indeed. (Image credit: Amy Harris/Corbis) Matt Heafy Prev Page 4 of 14 Next Prev Page 4 of 14 Next His sex might well be on fire, but his trusty Sheraton is, thankfully, untouched by lusty flames. Phew. (Image credit: Chad Batka/Corbis) Matthew Followhill Prev Page 5 of 14 Next Prev Page 5 of 14 Next Clark is a Casino man through and through, generally favouring this bright red beauty. Nicely done, Gary... (Image credit: Bob King/Corbis) Gary Clark Jr Prev Page 6 of 14 Next Prev Page 6 of 14 Next In the early days of the Stones, Keith could often be seen brandishing a Casino with intent. Brian Jones was ocasionally fond of an Epi, too. (Image credit: David Farrell/Lebrecht Music & Arts/Corbis) Keith Richards Prev Page 7 of 14 Next Prev Page 7 of 14 Next Machine Head's frontman wields his signature Love/Death Baritone Flying V more often than not these days. (Image credit: Paul Hebert/Corbis) Robb Flynn Prev Page 8 of 14 Next Prev Page 8 of 14 Next The Strokes' guitarist has rarely been seen without his Riviera and has a particularly tasty signature model. (Image credit: Corbis) Nick Valensi Prev Page 9 of 14 Next Prev Page 9 of 14 Next The Modfather is a hardcore Epiphone fan and has been thrashing at Casinos since at least the 90s. (Image credit: David Atlas /Retna Ltd./Corbis) Paul Weller Prev Page 10 of 14 Next Prev Page 10 of 14 Next Scourge of polite society he may be, but the erstwhile Libertines man has always had an excellent taste in vintage Epiphones. (Image credit: Laurence Baker/Corbis) Pete Doherty Prev Page 11 of 14 Next Prev Page 11 of 14 Next The unassuming Fleet Foxes guitarist isn't afraid of bowing away on his customary Casino. (Image credit: Paul R. Giunta/Corbis) Skyler Skjelset Prev Page 12 of 14 Next Prev Page 12 of 14 Next With an epic armoury of guitars at his disposal it's no surprise that The Edge can ocasionally be found turning to an Epi to liven up a U2 show. (Image credit: Henny Ray Abrams/Reuters/Corbis) The Edge Prev Page 13 of 14 Next Prev Page 13 of 14 Next Yep, all of 'em (well, except Ringo). John and George both fell in love with the Casino, a model that Paul also owned alongside an Epiphone Texan. (Image credit: Bettmann/CORBIS) The Beatles Prev Page 14 of 14 Next Prev Page 14 of 14 Next Shares