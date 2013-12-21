MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2013: February

February, of course, brings Valentine's Day, and MusicRadar cemented its position as the website for musical lovers (as opposed to music lovers) with our steamy guide to 69 of the sexiest songs of all time. If you made it through the whole playlist, you have our respect...

If you were looking for something to calm your libido, then our round-up of affordable USB audio interfaces should have served as metaphorical cold shower (albeit a very useful one), and staying with the list theme, we also celebrated the 60 greatest bassists in history and asked top sticksman Gavin Harrison to name his 10 essential drum albums.

Over in DJ land Native Instruments put a new spin on mobile mixing with Traktor DJ for iPad, and we also picked out a selection of the finest iOS synths.

Here are some of MusicRadar's biggest new articles from February 2013...

8 of the best budget USB audio interfaces

Sub-£200/$250 computer recording solutions

The 60 greatest bassists of all time

Your favourite bass players revealed...

Gavin Harrison picks 10 essential drum albums

Porcupine Tree's master sticksman names his faves

7 of the best affordable monitor speakers

Find your perfect pair for between £200 and £600

13 of the best iPad/iPhone iOS synths

In no particular order, our pick of the best synthesizers the App Store has to offer