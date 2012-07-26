MusicRadar is recruiting a Guitars Content and Community Editor

Want to join the MusicRadar team? Be the Guitars Content and Community Editor on MusicRadar and play a key role in the ongoing growth of the world's leading website for musicians.

Do you fancy combining your passion for music and your online journalism skills? If so we want to hear from you.

Working closely with MusicRadar's Editor-in-Chief and Website Content Manager, you'll be driving the website's profile within the guitar community and interacting with musicians from across the globe.

Using your keen interest in social media, you'll play a key role in driving digital traffic via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube to MusicRadar and its sister sites. You'll be involved at every stage of commissioning and creation, through to production, repurposing and publishing of all types of media and content from original MusicRadar articles and assets, to existing magazine copy and videos.

In this all-round digital role you'll need to have experience of writing copy for the web and a good knowledge of optimising content online including graphics, video and images. You'll have proven web production skills including a good knowledge of CMS, SEO and experience of using social media for community building. With a passion for all kinds of music, you'll have a particularly good working knowledge of guitars and related gear. Experience working in the musical instrument industry is preferable.

To apply you'll need to submit your CV, a link to your own blog or examples of relevant writing, as well as a brilliant covering letter telling us why we want you on the team. In addition to your CV you need to submit a 150-word blog post or gallery article that you think would be suitable for MusicRadar.com, plus the copy you'd use to promote it on Facebook and Twitter.

Read the job description and person specification