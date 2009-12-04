MusicRadar Daily: Tiger Woods Remix, first ever PS3 gig, Beatles in 3D

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 4 December 2009
Groove Armada set for first ever PS3 gig
(From BBC via tomporter)
Layar 3.0 reunites the Beatles in 3D augmented reality
(From Engadget via Twitter)
Read 20-year-old David Bowie's response to first American fan letter
(From Stereogum via tomporter)
Tiger Woods voicemail Slow Jam Remix
(From YouTube via tomporter)
Broke band cuts an album by borrowing a giant music store's facilities and gear
(From Boing Boing via tomporter)
FOR SALE: Dimebag Darrell's prototype 'Krankenstein' head
(From Blabbermouth via tomporter)
How to submit a link
MusicRadar Daily gives you the chance to post links to the most interesting and popular music-making features, articles and videos you find on the net. We can't promise to feature every submission, but we will be updating this page every day with your suggestions, along with those of the team.
Submit your links here via the MusicRadar forum - just open a new post, submit your tip and we'll take a look!