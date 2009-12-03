MusicRadar Daily: MySpace Music, David Lee Roth's art, magnetic beats

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 3 December 2009
MySpace Music launches in the UK
(From TechRadar via tomporter)
Tories want music videos to have ratings for sex and violence
(From The Telegraph via tomporter)
MOG launches new online music streaming service
(From Strange Glue via tomporter)
Facebook group attempt to halt X Factor with Journey!
(From Metal Hammer via tomporter)
Art-omic Punk: David Lee Roth posts paintings online
(From Classic Rock via tomporter)
Curiously cool magnetic beat sequencer
(From Make via tomporter)
How to submit a link
MusicRadar Daily gives you the chance to post links to the most interesting and popular music-making features, articles and videos you find on the net. We can't promise to feature every submission, but we will be updating this page every day with your suggestions, along with those of the team.
Submit your links here via the MusicRadar forum - just open a new post, submit your tip and we'll take a look!