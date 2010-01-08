MusicRadar Daily: Metheny's robot band, stress-testing keyboards, Bose/Apple mod

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 8 January 2010
Pat Metheny's new band are all robots
(From The Guardian via chriswickett)
Jack White considering playing all the instruments himself solo album
(From NME via tomporter)
Kings Of Leon Launch Hipster Clothing Collection
(From Vogue via Stereogum)
New keyboards monitor your stress levels
(From TechRadar via tomporter)
Viral video chart: Teaching the world to sing. Plus: bling!
(From The Guardian via tomporter)
Modder merges Bose headphones with inline Apple remote, shows you how (video)
(From Engadget via tomporter)
How to submit a link
MusicRadar Daily gives you the chance to post links to the most interesting and popular music-making features, articles and videos you find on the net. We can't promise to feature every submission, but we will be updating this page every day with your suggestions, along with those of the team.
Submit your links here via the MusicRadar forum - just open a new post, submit your tip and we'll take a look!