MusicRadar Bass Expo 2013 - one week to go!

The MusicRadar Bass Expo, brought to you in partnership with The Institute, is just one week away and we can now reveal just some of the bass-related treats we've got in store come 27-28 February - including an exclusive Foo Fighters bass interview, top tutorials and big Fender give-aways...

Interviews with star bassists

Foo fighters at the 2012 grammys

Foo Fighters at the 2012 Grammys (Nate Mendel centre right) - © Frank Trapper/Corbis

First up, we've got a wealth of brilliant bass features, including exclusive in-depth interviews with Nate Mendel, bassist with world conquering rock legends Foo Fighters, Troy Sanders of Mastodon, Glenn Hughes, Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance, jazz star Kyle Eastwood and Ashley Purdy of Black Veil Brides.

We'll also be revealing the results of our greatest bass player of all time poll, brought to you in association with Orange Amps. The poll closes on Monday (25 February), so if you've not already done so, get moving and cast your vote for the greatest bass player of all time.

Product demos from big name brands

Fender product demo still

We've got a collection of exclusive high quality product demos from some of the leading names in bass gear including Fender, Ibanez and Cort, plus great content from amp pros Hartke. Covering a wide variety of price points and styles, there's something for everyone: from beginners to pros, to jazz, pop, rock and reggae fans - and everything in between.

Tutorials from The Institute

The institute tutorial still

MusicRadar has joined forces with the expert tutors at The Institute - the London-based school of contemporary music performance - to bring you a series of free video lessons that will help beginner bassists get off the ground and more established players tighten up their basic technique.

Competitions

Fender nate mendel p bass

If that's not enough for you, we've also got two brand new bass guitars to give-away courtesy of the fine folks at Fender: a Fender Nate Mendel P Bass (worth £886/$1,199) and a Squier Mikey Way Mustang Bass (worth £310/$499) - nearly £1,200/$1,700 worth of prizes!

If you can't wait until next week, enter our Fender Nate Mendel P Bass competition now by signing up to the Bass Expo 2013 newsletter.

The MusicRadar Bass Expo 2013, in partnership with The Institute, is a free online bass show running 27-28 February. Check the MusicRadar home page for updates, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook to stay informed.