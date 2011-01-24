More brands confirm for Birmingham Guitar Show

PRESS RELEASE: Korg, Yamaha, Line 6 and the Bass Centre are among the latest additions to the exhibitor line-up for the inaugural Birmingham Guitar Show, to be held at Bingley Hall, UK, between 26-27 February.

Also recently confirmed for the event are a series of seminars and guest appearances, with highlights including acoustic ace Dave Goodman (Yamaha), Gavin Coulson (JHS), Robbie Gladwell's Tone Clinic and Playmusic's High Noon 'Battle Of The Gunslingers' competition.

The above exhibitors join the likes of Marshall, Laney, Paul Reed Smith, Ibanez, Gibson, Orange, Peavey, BC Rich, Rotosound and Tokai at the show.

Show manager Jason Hunt said, "We're obviously delighted to have secured four big new brands for the Birmingham show. It means that the majority of the world's best loved guitar and amp gear will be at the show - and we hear whispers that the event will see some brand new offerings unveiled in the UK, all of which adds to the excitement of the weekend."

Tickets for the Birmingham Guitar Show are priced at £8.50 in advance and £10 on the door. There is no booking fee and parking at Bingley Hall is free.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit UK Guitar Show

