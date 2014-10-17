MIA Awards 2014: MusicRadar Innovation of the Year Award

If there'd never been any innovation in the world of musical instruments, we'd still be jamming on bone flutes and making beats by hitting rocks with a stick. Forward-thinking minds are worth celebrating, then, and that's what we're doing with the inaugural MusicRadar Innovation Award.

Brought to you in association with the MIA, this award is designed to recognise the most groundbreaking guitar, tech and drum products from the past 12 months. The winner will be announced at the MIA Awards on 18 November.

Browse through our gallery to see (in alphabetical order) the products that have made the shortlist. These were nominated by MusicRadar and the MIA's members. First up, it's the BluGuitar Amp1.

Our verdict

"We’ve seen several floor-standing pedalboard-type amps in the last couple of years, but Bluguitar’s Amp1 is in a completely different league, combining great tone and useful features with the simplicity of a classic vintage head."

