Mansons Guitar Show 2010 update

PRESS RELEASE: Joe Zon of Zon basses will be at the Manson's Guitar Show 2010, both days. With him will be virtuoso American bassist Michael Manring and bassist phenomena Alex Bershadsky. Plus visitors to Manson's Guitar Show will be able to enter a competition to win an Avid Eleven Rack, the Pro Tools Recording Systems Designed Specifically for Guitar Players.

Joe Zon has been building basses with high tech components combined with traditional woodworking and lots of elbow grease in California since 1981. He has worked with many of the world's top bassists and he is bringing some of them to the Manson's Guitar Show 2010.

Michael Manring, a member of the super group DeMania with guitarist Alex de Grassi and percussionist Christopher Garcia since 2005, plays a custom bass built by Zon Guitars. The so called Zon Hyperbass is a very flexible instrument developed by Manring and Zon. The playing of the DeMania trio has been described as "masterful delivery with confident improvisations that float in an environment as energetic as it is spacious".

Alex Bershadsky is the Latvian born, Israeli fretless bass jazz fusion phenomenon. He is sure to secure himself a slot in the minds of bass lovers / players everywhere. A Zon endorsee, he has appeared on the most prestigious stages of the international jazz scene. Alex is known to be an accomplished player, lyrical soloist and sure footed technician.

The Avid competition, exclusive to visitors at the Manson's Guitar Show, is for the Eleven Rack, worth almost £800. This is a revolutionary new guitar recording and effects processing system designed to eliminate the challenges guitarists face in the studio and on stage. Whether you're tracking in the studio or playing on stage, Eleven Rack delivers fresh, mind-blowing, hyper-realistic guitar amp and effects tones that will inspire your best performances.

The Manson's Guitar Show 2010 is on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th October, and more artists and competitions are close to being confirmed - watch this space for further updates about this autumn's most exciting music show.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mansons.co.uk

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

...