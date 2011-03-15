Latitude Festival 2011 headliners announced

While the likes of Eminem, Rihanna and Beyonce are all set to bring a slice of American booty to V and Glastonbury, Latitude's US contingent is, as usual, much more conservative. Brooklyn's The National will be joining Scottish crooner Paolo Nutini and reformed Britpop stalwarts Suede at Southwold's Henham Park Estate, Suffolk.
Now in its sixth year, Latitude 2011 takes place between 14-17 July. Scroll down or check out the poster for confirmed acts so far…
Headliners
The National - Paolo Nutini - Suede
The Word Arena - Sunrise Arena - The Lake Stage
Anna Calvi - Avi Buffalo - The Bees - Bellowhead - Bright Eyes
British Sea Power - Caitlin Rose - Caribou
Chapel Club - Crocodiles - Crystal Fighters
C.W. Stoneking - Deerhunter - The Duke And The King
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Edwyn Collins - Esben and the Witch
Everything Everything - Fight Like Apes - Foals - Foster The People
Glasser - Gold Panda - Graffiti 6
Hurts - I Am Kloot - Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan
Jenny and Johnny - Kele - KT Tunstall - The Leisure Society
Lloyd Cole - Marques Toliver - My Morning Jacket
The Naked and Famous - The National - OMD - Paloma Faith
Paola Nutini - Phildel - Rumer - Suede - Thea Gilmore - Tripwires
Trophy Wife - The Vaccines -Villagers - Violens
Wanda Jackson - The Waterboys - Yann Tiersen