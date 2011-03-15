Latitude Festival 2011 headliners announced

While the likes of Eminem, Rihanna and Beyonce are all set to bring a slice of American booty to V and Glastonbury, Latitude's US contingent is, as usual, much more conservative. Brooklyn's The National will be joining Scottish crooner Paolo Nutini and reformed Britpop stalwarts Suede at Southwold's Henham Park Estate, Suffolk.

Now in its sixth year, Latitude 2011 takes place between 14-17 July. Scroll down or check out the poster for confirmed acts so far…

Headliners

The National - Paolo Nutini - Suede

The Word Arena - Sunrise Arena - The Lake Stage

Anna Calvi - Avi Buffalo - The Bees - Bellowhead - Bright Eyes

British Sea Power - Caitlin Rose - Caribou

Chapel Club - Crocodiles - Crystal Fighters

C.W. Stoneking - Deerhunter - The Duke And The King

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Edwyn Collins - Esben and the Witch

Everything Everything - Fight Like Apes - Foals - Foster The People

Glasser - Gold Panda - Graffiti 6

Hurts - I Am Kloot - Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan

Jenny and Johnny - Kele - KT Tunstall - The Leisure Society

Lloyd Cole - Marques Toliver - My Morning Jacket

The Naked and Famous - The National - OMD - Paloma Faith

Paola Nutini - Phildel - Rumer - Suede - Thea Gilmore - Tripwires

Trophy Wife - The Vaccines -Villagers - Violens

Wanda Jackson - The Waterboys - Yann Tiersen