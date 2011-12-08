John Lennon's 10 greatest songs

In celebration of the life of one of the 20th Century's most important and influential artists, in 2010 we asked our Facebook and Twitter followers to nominate their favourite Lennon songs. Here's the top 10, compiled from your votes…

The breakthroughs and standards set on Revolver could fill a book. But even when The Beatles weren’t trying to best themselves - and Lennon would later refer to And Your Bird Can Sing as one of his “throwaways… fancy paper in a box” - they still came up with magic.

Guitar players particularly adore this rollicking, upbeat rocker for its twisting twin-guitar melody played by George Harrison and Paul McCartney. Basically, if you can nail this sucker, you’ve passed the audition. And for a splendid time guaranteed for all, check out this unused take (from the Anthology 2 CD) in which John and Paul are giggling hysterically throughout.

Listen: