Ringo Starr joins MasterClass to teach drumming and creative collaboration

Online learning platform MasterClass has revealed that Ringo Starr has signed on to teach a course on drumming and creative collaboration.

The announcement came at MasterClass’s inaugural First Look event, which took place this week at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

As well as confirming a slew of new instructors, the company also unveiled Sessions by MasterClass - new structured, 30-day courses that promise to get members hands-on as they learn new skills, step by step,

Among the first tranche of Sessions is a course from Christina Aguilera, who’ll show you how to “elevate your singing and stage presence and walk away with a polished, stage-ready vocal performance.” That one’s coming in 2022.

(Image credit: MasterClass)

Staying on a singing tip - and also arriving next year - Mariah Carey is set to teach a full MasterClass on “how to use your voice to express yourself through music”.

You don’t have so long to wait for Ringo’s MasterClass - you can expect to see this one on the curriculum by the end of 2021. We’re assuming that, when it comes to the “creative collaboration” bit, he’ll reference his time in The Beatles, and now the Fab Four worked together.

Prices for a MasterClass subscription start at £14 a month (paid annually), rising to £22 a month for the Premium tier. This enables you to watch on up to six devices simultaneously.