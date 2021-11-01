Metallica want to teach you how to be a band with new Masterclass video course

Can rock "n" roll be taught? Purists will argue that the only way to learn to be in a band is by enduring 10,000 hours of blood, sweat and beers (and stench) of a cramped rehearsal space, while couch-surfing between a lifetime of unpaid gigs. Luckily for us, Metallica believe otherwise, which is why the biggest of the Big Four have just announced a brand new course with online learning website, Masterclass.

Metallica Teaches Being a Band is a 15-part, 2-hour-and-45-minute video course where your lecturers are Messers Hetfield, Hammett, Ulrich and Trujillo. Masterclass says the course is "a window into their journey to teach strategies for growing and staying together as a band.”

Throughout the series, Metallica demonstrate their approach to the creative side of band life; developing song ideas, writing lyrics, exploring dynamics, creating sounds. The business/planning side of things; working with producers, securing your band's future, creative destiny; and - something the band know a lot about - navigating egos and giving criticism.

The course also includes deconstructions of Metallica anthems including Enter Sandman and One, plus there's a full live, in-the-studio performance enabling us to watch the metal legends up-close.

You can watch the course by signing-up for a Masterclass subscription, which gives you access to over 100 courses, with subjects ranging from music to sport, cooking, wellness and much more.

Other experts featured on Masterclass currently include Tom Morello, St. Vincent, Timbaland, Herbie Hancock, Questlove along with many others. A Masterclass subscription costs $14.99 a month (billed annually), but if you aren't 100% satisfied, Masterclass offers a 30-day refund.