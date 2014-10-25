Jack Bruce, legendary Cream bassist and singer, dies

Jack Bruce, singer, bassist and co-founder of '60s titans Cream has died aged 71, of liver disease.

Bruce's death was announced on his website and confirmed by Claire Singers, his publicist, who said "He died today at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family."

His family have also issued a statement: "It is with great sadness that we, Jack's family, announce the passing of our beloved Jack: husband, father, granddad, and all round legend. The world of music will be a poorer place without him but he lives on in his music and forever in our hearts."

Glasgow-born

Bruce was born in Glasgow in 1943, and his musical ascent began when he won a cello and composition scholarship to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music.

Leaving the academy at 16, he relocated to London and joined seminal British R&B band Alexis Korner's Blues Inc. After further early-'60s stints in bands including Manfred Mann and John Mayall's Blues Breakers, he co-founded Cream with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker in 1966.

The band split just two years later, but have sold 35 million albums to date, while Bruce went on to enjoy a long solo career, collaborating with a wide range of high-profile artists, including Frank Zappa, Ringo Starr and Gary Moore.

