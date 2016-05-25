In the studio: Volbeat

When Volbeat announced that Anthrax guitarist Rob Caggiano would not just be producing their fifth album, 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, but joining the band, eyebrows were raised.

Did the shredding, ESP-wielding beanie aficionado fit with a band whose stock in trade is fusing metal with 50s rock ’n’ roll and rockabilly?

I took my time to get the details right and just followed what I had in my heart

Clearly, yes - …Shady Ladies was a hit, reaching the top 10 in the US album charts (the first Danish act since Aqua, no less) while the album track Room 24 was even nominated for a Grammy award.

So with Caggiano now firmly in the fold, fans wondered if new album, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, might continue the heavier vibe that’s brought them global success, but singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen wasn’t sweating expectations for album six - he just took his time.

“I decided to stay at home for half a year and write,” he explains. “I took my time to get the details right and just followed what I had in my heart. I wasn’t thinking too much about whether I needed a rockabilly song or a metal song or a country song… it was more about getting into the essence of Volbeat.”

Don't Miss

Rob Caggiano on leaving Anthrax and finding his voice with Volbeat

Me and my guitar with Volbeat's Rob Caggiano