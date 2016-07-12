How to record studio-quality electric guitar tracks at home

Digital or otherwise, your amp matters. Choose something that's appropriate for the task at hand - and if it's a real amp, make sure it's well-maintained and not overpowered for the job.

If your 100W Dual Rectifier sounds great on stage but your studio situation doesn't allow you to turn it up, you may actually be better off with a digital alternative when attempting to convey that sound and feel on a recording.

A great compromise is to load down the amp using something like a Suhr Reactive Load, which allows you to record silently by providing a line-level signal which you can then run to some high-quality speaker simulations/impulse responses.

Again, it's in your interests to keep your speaker simulation pre-DAW, as it's relatively memory-intensive and may cause latency or even crashing. In general, if your recording latency is much more than 10ms or so you will feel it when playing, which will of course affect the quality of your timing. Some guitarists are better than others at playing with higher levels of latency, but why compromise?

If your recording latency is much more than 10ms or so you will feel it when playing

An excellent solution is to run your chosen load box directly into a hardware cabinet simulator like the Two Notes C.A.B., thus freeing up your DAW for the important job of recording sound! Alternatives include the aforementioned Two Notes Torpedo Live which performs the roles of both load and simulator to a very high standard.

Simple analog solutions like the Mesa/Boogie CabClone or even the ubiquitous Tech 21 SansAmp range still have the potential to compete if EQ'd by an experienced pair of ears.

If you don't consider yourself an expert at dialling in a tone, simply try it with 10% less gain, 10% less bass and 10% more midrange than you think you need. It's a useful rule of thumb that will help train your ears towards what actually records well.

If it's a real valve amp, turn it up to stage level, moderate the EQ, and most tonal problems will disappear. When doubling parts, apparent gain will also double, so use only as much gain as you need to comfortably execute a part with the necessary feel and sustain.