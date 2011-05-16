Guitarist Of The Year 2011 set for 3-4 June

Guitarist magazine is hosting the 2011 finals of its Guitarist Of The Year competitions in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, 3-4 June as part of The London Guitar Festival and The Festival Of Britain.

The competition is split into three categories: Young Guitarist Of The Year in association with Blackstar Amplification (aged 16 or under), Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year in association with Takamine Guitars (all ages) and the coveted Guitarist Of The Year in association with Vigier Guitars (aged 17 and over).

YGOTY and GOTY run on Saturday 4 June, AGOTY runs on Friday 3 June.

Finalists have now been selected from hundreds of hopefuls to compete for these coveted accolades from a panel of expert judges:

Winners in each category will win a fantastic guitar or amplifier package courtesy of the competition sponsors, plus a series of live performance and/or teaching opportunities provided by the International Guitar Foundation and Festivals (IGF).

Previous winners have gone on to great success in the music industry, and we expect this year to be no exception. Come along and cheer for your favourite, and see tomorrow's guitar talent as it emerges! Entry is just £3.

PLUS! Incredible evening performances!

Friday 3 June - Eric Bibb

Don't miss this internationally renowned blues master in the fantastic visual and sonic setting of the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Saturday 4 June - Jack Bruce & His Big Blues Band

One of the greatest bass players of all time, Cream frontman Jack Bruce assembles a select group of musicians for a night of incredible blues, including very special guest, Joe Bonamassa.

