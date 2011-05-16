Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011 finalists announced

Six finalists have been selected from hundreds of hopefuls to compete for the coveted accolade of Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year in association with Takamine.

The finalists are: Ben Powell, Brian Viggars, Paul Garthwaite, Will McNicol, Jose Albela and Robert Castellani. The six will compete in the live finals held at The Queen Elizabeth Hall, as part of the London Guitar Festival 2011, held at the Southbank Centre, SE1.

The winner on the day will walk away with a Takamine EF341SC courtesy of Takamine Guitars, plus the opportunity of a series of concert dates at IGF Festivals in 2012. Most importantly, they will be crowned Guitarist magazine’s Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.

Previous winners have gone on to great success in the music industry, and we expect this year to be no exception. Come and cheer for your favourite - entry is just £3.

