Guitarist of the Year finalists announced

Five finalists have been selected from thousands of hopefuls to compete for the highly coveted accolade of Guitarist Of The Year 2011 in association with Vigier Guitars.

The finalists are: Conrad Harpham, James Peach, Nick Andrew, Rick Graham and Steve Kelly. The five will compete in the live finals held at The Queen Elizabeth Hall, as part of the London Guitar Festival 2011 at the Southbank Centre, SE1.

The winner on the day will walk away with a choice of a Vigier Excalibur Ultra or a Vigier GV Wood model. Both guitars are worth £2,499. In addition, the winner will receive a contract to perform or teach at IGF Festivals in 2012. Most important of all, they will be crowned Guitarist magazine’s Guitarist Of The Year 2011.

Previous winners have gone on to great success, including Dave Kilminster, the first ever winner in 1991, who is currently mid-tour with Roger Waters on his incredible The Wall Live shows. We expect this year to be no exception in terms of talent. Come and cheer for your favourite - entry is just £3.

