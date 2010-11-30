guitarguitar to host a masterclass with Guthrie Govan

Grab your tickets now for one of the two sessions.

PRESS RELEASE: Legendary guitar virtuoso and renowned tutor Guthrie Govan will be hosting a special day of events at Birmingham's leading guitar store, guitarguitar, on the 6th December 2010. Govan will be leading both an evening clinic and an afternoon masterclass.

The evening clinic will feature Guthrie Govan and Ed Yoon from Suhr Guitars USA. An array of topics will be covered including Suhr Guitars, guitar construction, tonewoods, guitar electronics, the new Suhr pedal range and Suhr Amplification, all demonstrated by the man behind the Waves, Guthrie Govan.

The Clinic starts at 6:30pm and wraps up around 9pm. The afternoon masterclass offers the rare opportunity to get a lesson from a true guitar virtuoso. The masterclass starts at 3:30pm and is a must for any enthusiastic guitarist.

Guthrie's recent album Erotic Cakes cemented his position as one of the UK's leading solo guitarists. This summer, you may have seen him on stage with acts such as Dizzee Rascal, but his performance at guitarguitar is sure to be the hottest ticket of the season.

Buy an afternoon masterclass ticket here:

http://www.guitarguitar.co.uk/electric_guitars_detail.asp?stock=TICKETS_GG2

Evening Tickets are available at:

http://www.guitarguitar.co.uk/electric_guitars_detail.asp?stock=TICKETS_GG1

Information taken from official press release, for more visit guitarguitar.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter