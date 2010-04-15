Glastonbury 2010 lineup confirmed

The full lineup for Glastonbury 2010 has been confirmed by Michael Eavis, who has declared it "staggering".
As expected, it's an eclectic mix of legends and contemporary stars, with the likes of Slash, Snoop Dogg, the Pet Shop Boys and Willie Nelson set to appear alongside The Flaming Lips, Hot Chip, Florence And The Machine, Dizzee Rascal and Pyramid Stage headliners U2, Muse and Stevie Wonder.
Friday 25 June
Pyramid Stage
U2
Dizzee Rascal
Vampire Weekend
Snoop Dogg
Willie Nelson
Corinne Bailey-Rae
Femi Kuti
TBA
Other Stage
The Flaming Lips
Hot Chip
Florence And The Machine
La Roux
Phoenix
The Courteeners
The Gaslight Anthem
The Stranglers
The Magic Numbers
TBA
John Peel Stage
Groove Armada
The Black Keys
Mumford & Sons
Ellie Goulding
Kele
Bombay Bicycle Club
Tegan and Sara
TBA
De Staat
Chapel Club
West Holts
Mos Def (with full live band)
Femi Kuti
Nouvelle Vague & Guests
Breakestra with Chali 2na
Bonobo
Mariachi El Bronx
Tune-Yards
Matthew Herbert Big Band
Acoustic Stage
The Bootleg Beatles
Alan Price Set
McIntosh Ross
Turin Brakes
Brian Kennedy
Danny & The Champs
Megan Henwood
Cory Chisel
Julie Feeney
The Park Stage
The xx
Broken Bells
Special Guests
The Big Pink
Local Natives
Steve Mason
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Beth Jeans Houghton
Lissie
TBA
TBA
East Dance
DJ Fatboy Slim
Live Chase and Status
DJ Zane Lowe
Live Plan B
DJ Rob da Bank
Live Example
DJ Roger Sanchez
DJ TBA
DJ TBA
West Dance
DJ Boys Noise
DJ Simian Mobile Disco
Live Delphic
DJ Fake Blood
DJ Rusko
Live Chromeo
DJ Aeroplane
DJ Boy 8-Bit
DJ Hannah Holland
Avalon Stage
New Model Army
Transglobal Underground
Newton Faulkner
The Woodentops
Lou Rhodes
Goldheart Assembly
Gabby Young & The Other Animals
Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs
Croissant Neuf
TBA
6ixtoys
Steve Knightley
Julien Tulk Band
Undercover Hippy Band
Seth Lakeman
Biggles Wartime Band
The Queen's Head
Good Shoes
TBA
The Magic Numbers
Mystery Jets
Fanfarlo
Detroit Social Club
Tubelord
Tiffany Page
Frank Turner
Fiction Plane
Saturday 26 June
Pyramid Stage
Muse
Scissor Sisters
TBA
TBA
Seasick Steve
Jackson Browne
Lightning Seeds
TBA
Other Stage
Pet Shop Boys
Editors
The Cribs
The National
Kate Nash
Imogen Heap
Coheed and Cambria
Reef
Two Door Cinema Club
John Peel Stage
Jamie T
Foals
The xx
Marina & The Diamonds
Delphic
Field Music
Cymbals Eat Guitars
Sophie Hunger
TBA
West Holts
George Clinton with Parliament / Funkadelic
Jerry Dammers Spatial AKA Orchestra
Os Mutantes
Devendra Banhart
Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba
The Phenomenal Handclap Band
Brother Ali
Troy Ellis & The Longshots
Acoustic Stage
Christy Moore
Nick Lowe
Imelda May
Al Stewart
Michael Eavis In Conversation
Gandale Murphy & The Slambovian Circus
The Leisure Society
Ellen & The Escapes
John Allen & Band
The Park Stage
Midlake
Laura Marling
TBA
Special Guests
Stornoway Beach House
Strange Boys
Frankie & The Heart Strings
The Ballad of Britain
Peggy Sue
TBA
East Dance
Live N-Dubz
Live Chipmunk
Live Kelis
DJ DJ MistaJam
Live Tinie Tempah
Live Giggs
DJ Yasmin
Live Chiddybang
Live McClean
Live Bashy
Live Donaeo
Live Roll Deep
DJ TBA
West Dance
Live Dubfire
DJ Nick Warren
Live Mix Hell
DJ Sander Kleinenberg
Live Banco de Gaia
DJ Riva Starr
Live Neville Staples
Live Dub Pistols
DJ TBA
Live Foreign Beggars
Avalon Stage
The Lightning Seeds
Alabama 3 acoustic
Charlie Winston
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
The Unthanks
The Avett Brothers
The Wurzels
Nick Harper
Tom Williams & The Boat
Croissant Neuf
The Beat
Mr B. The Gentleman Rhymer
Hot Feat
The Kevin Brown Trio
The Vagaband
TBA
Dizraeli & The Small Gods
TBA
The Queen's Head
Earl Brutus
TBA
The Phenomenal Handclap Band
Band Of Skulls
Holy Fuck
Blood Red Shoes
Here We Go Magic
Cate Le Bon
Lissie
Sunday 27 June
Pyramid Stage
Stevie Wonder
Faithless
Jack Johnson
Ray Davies
Slash
Norah Jones
Paloma Faith
TBA
Other Stage
Orbital
LCD Soundsystem
MGMT
We Are Scientists
Grizzly Bear
Temper Trap
The Hold Steady
Frightened Rabbit
TBA
John Peel Stage
Ash
Julian Casablancas
Broken Social Scene
Gang of Four
The Drums
Holy Fuck
These New Puritans
Everything Everything
TBA
Dan Mangan
West Holts
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Toots & The Maytals
Quantic & His Combo Barbaro
Staff Benda Bilili
Dr John
Tunng
The Bees
Dizraeli and the Small Gods
Acoustic Stage
Jackson Browne with David Lindley
Richard Thompson
Loudon Wainwright III
Blues Band
London Community Gospel Choir
Joel Rafael
Robinson
Fisherman's Friend
Mayhew
The Park Stage
Empire Of The Sun
Dirty Projectors
TBA
Archie Bronson Outfit
TBA
Portico Quartet
Fionn Regan
TBA
Here We Go Magic
Travelling Band
East Dance
DJ Above & Beyond
Live Crystal Castles
DJ Filthy Dukes (DJ Set)
Live Professor Green
Live Reverend Sound System
Live Crystal Fighters
West Dance
Live Magnetic Man
DJ Jackbeats
Live Stanton Warriors
DJ Adam F
Live Blasted Mechanism
DJ Toddla T
Live Alex Metric Live
DJ South Central
Live Jaguar Skills
DJ A1 Bassline
Live Killaflaw
DJ Virus Syndicate
Avalon Stage
Gomez
The Saw Doctors
Imelda May
Judy Collins
SPECIAL GUEST
Teddy Thompson
Adrian Edmondson & The Bad Shepherds
Kirsty Almeida
Ellen & The Escapades
Croissant Neuf
The Baghdaddies
Zen Elephants
Prof Nohair & the Wig Lifters
Corinne Bailey-Rae
TBA
The People's String Foundation
The Queen's Head
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip
TBA
TBA
Chief
I Am Kloot
Field Music
Goldhawks
The Middle East
Mountain Man
