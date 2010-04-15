Glastonbury 2010 lineup confirmed

U2 are set to headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage

The full lineup for Glastonbury 2010 has been confirmed by Michael Eavis, who has declared it "staggering".

As expected, it's an eclectic mix of legends and contemporary stars, with the likes of Slash, Snoop Dogg, the Pet Shop Boys and Willie Nelson set to appear alongside The Flaming Lips, Hot Chip, Florence And The Machine, Dizzee Rascal and Pyramid Stage headliners U2, Muse and Stevie Wonder.

Friday 25 June

Pyramid Stage

U2

Dizzee Rascal

Vampire Weekend

Snoop Dogg

Willie Nelson

Corinne Bailey-Rae

Femi Kuti

TBA

Other Stage

The Flaming Lips

Hot Chip

Florence And The Machine

La Roux

Phoenix

The Courteeners

The Gaslight Anthem

The Stranglers

The Magic Numbers

TBA

John Peel Stage

Groove Armada

The Black Keys

Mumford & Sons

Ellie Goulding

Kele

Bombay Bicycle Club

Tegan and Sara

TBA

De Staat

Chapel Club

West Holts

Mos Def (with full live band)

Femi Kuti

Nouvelle Vague & Guests

Breakestra with Chali 2na

Bonobo

Mariachi El Bronx

Tune-Yards

Matthew Herbert Big Band

Acoustic Stage

The Bootleg Beatles

Alan Price Set

McIntosh Ross

Turin Brakes

Brian Kennedy

Danny & The Champs

Megan Henwood

Cory Chisel

Julie Feeney

The Park Stage

The xx

Broken Bells

Special Guests

The Big Pink

Local Natives

Steve Mason

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Beth Jeans Houghton

Lissie

TBA

TBA

East Dance

DJ Fatboy Slim

Live Chase and Status

DJ Zane Lowe

Live Plan B

DJ Rob da Bank

Live Example

DJ Roger Sanchez

DJ TBA

DJ TBA

West Dance

DJ Boys Noise

DJ Simian Mobile Disco

Live Delphic

DJ Fake Blood

DJ Rusko

Live Chromeo

DJ Aeroplane

DJ Boy 8-Bit

DJ Hannah Holland

Avalon Stage

New Model Army

Transglobal Underground

Newton Faulkner

The Woodentops

Lou Rhodes

Goldheart Assembly

Gabby Young & The Other Animals

Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Croissant Neuf

TBA

6ixtoys

Steve Knightley

Julien Tulk Band

Undercover Hippy Band

Seth Lakeman

Biggles Wartime Band

The Queen's Head

Good Shoes

TBA

The Magic Numbers

Mystery Jets

Fanfarlo

Detroit Social Club

Tubelord

Tiffany Page

Frank Turner

Fiction Plane

Saturday 26 June

Pyramid Stage

Muse

Scissor Sisters

TBA

TBA

Seasick Steve

Jackson Browne

Lightning Seeds

TBA

Other Stage

Pet Shop Boys

Editors

The Cribs

The National

Kate Nash

Imogen Heap

Coheed and Cambria

Reef

Two Door Cinema Club

John Peel Stage

Jamie T

Foals

The xx

Marina & The Diamonds

Delphic

Field Music

Cymbals Eat Guitars

Sophie Hunger

TBA

West Holts

George Clinton with Parliament / Funkadelic

Jerry Dammers Spatial AKA Orchestra

Os Mutantes

Devendra Banhart

Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba

The Phenomenal Handclap Band

Brother Ali

Troy Ellis & The Longshots

Acoustic Stage

Christy Moore

Nick Lowe

Imelda May

Al Stewart

Michael Eavis In Conversation

Gandale Murphy & The Slambovian Circus

The Leisure Society

Ellen & The Escapes

John Allen & Band

The Park Stage

Midlake

Laura Marling

TBA

Special Guests

Stornoway Beach House

Strange Boys

Frankie & The Heart Strings

The Ballad of Britain

Peggy Sue

TBA

East Dance

Live N-Dubz

Live Chipmunk

Live Kelis

DJ DJ MistaJam

Live Tinie Tempah

Live Giggs

DJ Yasmin

Live Chiddybang

Live McClean

Live Bashy

Live Donaeo

Live Roll Deep

DJ TBA

West Dance

Live Dubfire

DJ Nick Warren

Live Mix Hell

DJ Sander Kleinenberg

Live Banco de Gaia

DJ Riva Starr

Live Neville Staples

Live Dub Pistols

DJ TBA

Live Foreign Beggars

Avalon Stage

The Lightning Seeds

Alabama 3 acoustic

Charlie Winston

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel

The Unthanks

The Avett Brothers

The Wurzels

Nick Harper

Tom Williams & The Boat

Croissant Neuf

The Beat

Mr B. The Gentleman Rhymer

Hot Feat

The Kevin Brown Trio

The Vagaband

TBA

Dizraeli & The Small Gods

TBA

The Queen's Head

Earl Brutus

TBA

The Phenomenal Handclap Band

Band Of Skulls

Holy Fuck

Blood Red Shoes

Here We Go Magic

Cate Le Bon

Lissie

Sunday 27 June

Pyramid Stage

Stevie Wonder

Faithless

Jack Johnson

Ray Davies

Slash

Norah Jones

Paloma Faith

TBA

Other Stage

Orbital

LCD Soundsystem

MGMT

We Are Scientists

Grizzly Bear

Temper Trap

The Hold Steady

Frightened Rabbit

TBA

John Peel Stage

Ash

Julian Casablancas

Broken Social Scene

Gang of Four

The Drums

Holy Fuck

These New Puritans

Everything Everything

TBA

Dan Mangan

West Holts

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Toots & The Maytals

Quantic & His Combo Barbaro

Staff Benda Bilili

Dr John

Tunng

The Bees

Dizraeli and the Small Gods

Acoustic Stage

Jackson Browne with David Lindley

Richard Thompson

Loudon Wainwright III

Blues Band

London Community Gospel Choir

Joel Rafael

Robinson

Fisherman's Friend

Mayhew

The Park Stage

Empire Of The Sun

Dirty Projectors

TBA

Archie Bronson Outfit

TBA

Portico Quartet

Fionn Regan

TBA

Here We Go Magic

Travelling Band

East Dance

DJ Above & Beyond

Live Crystal Castles

DJ Filthy Dukes (DJ Set)

Live Professor Green

Live Reverend Sound System

Live Crystal Fighters

West Dance

Live Magnetic Man

DJ Jackbeats

Live Stanton Warriors

DJ Adam F

Live Blasted Mechanism

DJ Toddla T

Live Alex Metric Live

DJ South Central

Live Jaguar Skills

DJ A1 Bassline

Live Killaflaw

DJ Virus Syndicate

Avalon Stage

Gomez

The Saw Doctors

Imelda May

Judy Collins

SPECIAL GUEST

Teddy Thompson

Adrian Edmondson & The Bad Shepherds

Kirsty Almeida

Ellen & The Escapades

Croissant Neuf

The Baghdaddies

Zen Elephants

Prof Nohair & the Wig Lifters

Corinne Bailey-Rae

TBA

The People's String Foundation

The Queen's Head

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip

TBA

TBA

Chief

I Am Kloot

Field Music

Goldhawks

The Middle East

Mountain Man

