More

Glastonbury 2010 lineup confirmed

By

Pet Shop Boys, Snoop, Slash and Florence join U2, Muse and Stevie Wonder

U2 are set to headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage
U2 are set to headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage (Image credit: A3464 Rainer Jensen/dpa/Corbis)

The full lineup for Glastonbury 2010 has been confirmed by Michael Eavis, who has declared it "staggering".

As expected, it's an eclectic mix of legends and contemporary stars, with the likes of Slash, Snoop Dogg, the Pet Shop Boys and Willie Nelson set to appear alongside The Flaming Lips, Hot Chip, Florence And The Machine, Dizzee Rascal and Pyramid Stage headliners U2, Muse and Stevie Wonder.

Read on for the full Glastonbury 2010 lineup or visit the official Glastonbury Festival website for the latest additions to the bill.

Friday 25 June

Pyramid Stage
 U2 
Dizzee Rascal 
Vampire Weekend
 Snoop Dogg 
Willie Nelson
 Corinne Bailey-Rae 
Femi Kuti
 TBA

Other Stage
The Flaming Lips 
Hot Chip
 Florence And The Machine
 La Roux
 Phoenix 
The Courteeners 
The Gaslight Anthem 
The Stranglers
 The Magic Numbers
 TBA

John Peel Stage
Groove Armada 
The Black Keys 
Mumford & Sons
 Ellie Goulding 
Kele
 Bombay Bicycle Club
 Tegan and Sara 
TBA 
De Staat
 Chapel Club

West Holts 
Mos Def (with full live band) 
Femi Kuti 
Nouvelle Vague & Guests
 Breakestra with Chali 2na 
Bonobo 
Mariachi El Bronx 
Tune-Yards
 Matthew Herbert Big Band

Acoustic Stage
The Bootleg Beatles
 Alan Price Set 
McIntosh Ross
 Turin Brakes 
Brian Kennedy
 Danny & The Champs
 Megan Henwood
 Cory Chisel 
Julie Feeney

The Park Stage 
The xx
Broken Bells
 Special Guests
The Big Pink
Local Natives
Steve Mason
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
 Beth Jeans Houghton
Lissie
TBA
TBA

East Dance
 DJ Fatboy Slim 
Live Chase and Status 
DJ Zane Lowe 
Live Plan B 
DJ Rob da Bank 
Live Example 
DJ Roger Sanchez 
DJ TBA 
DJ TBA

West Dance
 DJ Boys Noise 
DJ Simian Mobile Disco 
Live Delphic
 DJ Fake Blood 
DJ Rusko
 Live Chromeo 
DJ Aeroplane
 DJ Boy 8-Bit 
DJ Hannah Holland

  Avalon Stage
New Model Army 
Transglobal Underground 
Newton Faulkner
 The Woodentops 
Lou Rhodes
 Goldheart Assembly
 Gabby Young & The Other Animals
 Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Croissant Neuf 
TBA
 6ixtoys 
Steve Knightley
 Julien Tulk Band
Undercover Hippy Band
 Seth Lakeman
 Biggles Wartime Band

The Queen's Head 
Good Shoes 
TBA 
The Magic Numbers 
Mystery Jets 
Fanfarlo
 Detroit Social Club
 Tubelord
 Tiffany Page
 Frank Turner 
Fiction Plane

Next page: Saturday 26 June

Saturday 26 June

Pyramid Stage
Muse
 Scissor Sisters
 TBA
 TBA 
Seasick Steve 
Jackson Browne
 Lightning Seeds
 TBA

Other Stage
Pet Shop Boys
 Editors 
The Cribs
 The National 
Kate Nash 
Imogen Heap
 Coheed and Cambria
 Reef 
Two Door Cinema Club

John Peel Stage
 Jamie T 
Foals
 The xx 
Marina & The Diamonds 
Delphic 
Field Music 
Cymbals Eat Guitars
 Sophie Hunger
 TBA 

West Holts
 George Clinton with Parliament / Funkadelic
 Jerry Dammers Spatial AKA Orchestra
 Os Mutantes 
Devendra Banhart 
Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba
The  Phenomenal Handclap Band 
Brother Ali 
Troy Ellis & The Longshots

Acoustic Stage
Christy Moore
 Nick Lowe
 Imelda May 
Al Stewart 
Michael Eavis In Conversation
 Gandale Murphy & The Slambovian Circus 
The Leisure Society 
Ellen & The Escapes 
John Allen & Band

The Park Stage
 Midlake
 Laura Marling
 TBA 
Special Guests
Stornoway  Beach House
Strange Boys
Frankie & The Heart Strings
The Ballad of Britain
Peggy Sue
TBA

East Dance
 Live N-Dubz
 Live Chipmunk 
Live Kelis
 DJ DJ MistaJam
 Live Tinie Tempah
 Live Giggs 
DJ Yasmin 
Live Chiddybang 
Live McClean 
Live Bashy 
Live Donaeo 
Live Roll Deep 
DJ TBA

West Dance
 Live Dubfire 
DJ Nick Warren 
Live Mix Hell 
DJ Sander Kleinenberg 
Live Banco de Gaia 
DJ Riva Starr 
Live Neville Staples
 Live Dub Pistols
 DJ TBA
 Live Foreign Beggars

Avalon Stage
The Lightning Seeds 
Alabama 3 acoustic 
Charlie Winston 
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel 
The Unthanks
 The Avett Brothers 
The Wurzels 
Nick Harper
 Tom Williams & The Boat

Croissant Neuf 
The Beat 
Mr B. The Gentleman Rhymer
 Hot Feat 
The Kevin Brown Trio 
The Vagaband 
TBA
 Dizraeli & The Small Gods 
TBA

The Queen's Head
 Earl Brutus
 TBA 
The Phenomenal Handclap Band 
Band Of Skulls 
Holy Fuck
Blood Red Shoes 
Here We Go Magic 
Cate Le Bon
 Lissie

Next page: Sunday 27 June

Sunday 27 June

Pyramid Stage
Stevie Wonder
 Faithless 
Jack Johnson 
Ray Davies 
Slash 
Norah Jones
 Paloma Faith
 TBA

Other Stage
Orbital 
LCD Soundsystem 
MGMT 
We Are Scientists 
Grizzly Bear 
Temper Trap 
The Hold Steady 
Frightened Rabbit
 TBA  

John Peel Stage
Ash 
Julian Casablancas
 Broken Social Scene 
Gang of Four
 The Drums 
Holy Fuck
These New Puritans 
Everything Everything 
TBA
 Dan Mangan

West Holts 
Rodrigo y Gabriela 
Toots & The Maytals 
Quantic & His Combo Barbaro 
Staff Benda Bilili
 Dr John 
Tunng 
The Bees
 Dizraeli and the Small Gods

Acoustic Stage
Jackson Browne with David Lindley 
Richard Thompson
 Loudon Wainwright III
 Blues Band
 London Community Gospel Choir 
Joel Rafael 
Robinson 
Fisherman's Friend 
Mayhew

The Park Stage
 Empire Of The Sun
Dirty Projectors
 TBA 
Archie Bronson Outfit
 TBA 
Portico Quartet
Fionn Regan
TBA 
Here We Go Magic
Travelling Band

East Dance
 DJ Above & Beyond
 Live Crystal Castles 
DJ Filthy Dukes (DJ Set) 
Live Professor Green
 Live Reverend Sound System 
Live Crystal Fighters

West Dance
 Live Magnetic Man
 DJ Jackbeats 
Live Stanton Warriors 
DJ Adam F
 Live Blasted Mechanism 
DJ Toddla T 
Live Alex Metric Live 
DJ South Central 
Live Jaguar Skills
 DJ A1 Bassline 
Live Killaflaw
 DJ Virus Syndicate

Avalon Stage
Gomez
 The Saw Doctors 
Imelda May
 Judy Collins
 SPECIAL GUEST
 Teddy Thompson 
Adrian Edmondson & The Bad Shepherds 
Kirsty Almeida 
Ellen & The Escapades

Croissant Neuf
 The Baghdaddies 
Zen Elephants
 Prof Nohair & the Wig Lifters 
Corinne Bailey-Rae
 TBA 
The People's String Foundation

The Queen's Head 
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip 
TBA 
TBA 
Chief 
I Am Kloot 
Field Music 
Goldhawks
 The Middle East
 Mountain Man

Do you have a ticket for Glastonbury 2010? Which artists are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know...

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter