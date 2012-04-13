Five guitars stolen from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Image 1 of 5 Tom Petty's 1967 blonde Rickenbacker 360/12 (serial no. GH 3747)

Image 2 of 5 Petty's 1965 Gibson SG TV Junior (serial no. 318533)

Image 3 of 5 Scott Thurston's 1967 Epiphone Sheraton

Image 4 of 5 (Mike Campbell's Broadcaster is pictured, but Ron's was stolen) Ron Blair's Fender Broadcaster

Image 5 of 5 Mike Campbell's Duesenberg Mike Campbell Signature Model



Less than a week before the start of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' 2012 tour, five guitars belonging to the band have been stolen from their rehearsal spot, the Soundstage Studio in Culver City, California.

The stolen guitars are as follows: Tom Petty's 1967 blonde Rickenbacker 360/12 (serial no. GH 3747), Petty's 1965 Gibson SG TV Junior (serial no. 318533), Scott Thurston's 1967 Epiphone Sheraton, Ron Blair's Fender Broadcaster and one of Mike Campbell's Duesenberg Mike Campbell Signature Models. (All pictured lo-res in the gallery.)

Click here for more information on the band's official website.

The burglary is being investigated by law enforcement. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers have offered a $7,500 reward (no questions asked) to anyone who can provide information that leads to the recovery of the stolen guitars.

Anybody with information about the stolen guitars can e-mail stolenguitars@tompetty.com.