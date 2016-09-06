Experience the world's finest acoustic guitars and players at the London Acoustic Show

Kicking off this weekend, the London Acoustic Show is a two-day event dedicated to all things acoustic. Combining the best gear and a mix of performances, clinics and masterclasses from the biggest names in acoustic music, there's something for everyone, whether you're looking to buy, learn or just enjoy the music.

Performers across the 10-11 September weekend include resurgent songsmiths Turin Brakes, acoustic guitar virtuoso Clive Carroll and iconic percussive stylist Preston Reed, while you can get involved with a mainstage performance thanks to Chris Woods' 'Guitar Revolution', where attendees will be asked to play along to form a guitar orchestra.

Read more: Martin Reimagined OM-28

The exhibitor hall will be packed with the best gear for you to try and buy over the weekend. Expect to see new models from Martin, Taylor, Yamaha, Faith, Alvarez and Collings, alongside the work of smaller luthiers, with the best of UK and European talent represented by the European Guitar Builders.

Brand new this year is the Workshop, where you can learn from the best how to use loop pedals effectively, improve your skills on the ukulele and watch the UK public premiere of Martin's Ballad of the Dreadnought documentary.

And exclusively for MusicRadar readers, we can offer 20% off tickets to boot - that's just £16 for one day, and £28 for the whole weekend! Head here to book now.

For more info, visit the London Acoustic Show website.