Do you buy instruments online? University Of Greenwich and MIA want to hear from you!

The University Of Greenwich and Music Industries Association are co-operating to undertake research into how musicians use the internet to buy musical instruments. They want to know what MusicRadars think, in exchange for a chance to win a £150 voucher to spend in your local MIA music instrument shop:

"Dear MusicRadar readers,

As consumers we are all familiar with the fact that nowadays anything can be purchased online. Even musical instruments! But how do people experience virtual shops? Is it the same as high-street shops?

The University Of Greenwich in co-operation with the MIA (Music Industries Association) is currently doing research on attitudes towards musical instrument online shops. If you live in the UK and have ever bought musical instruments, you can participate in this survey and win a £150 voucher to spend in your local MIA music instrument shop. We would deeply appreciate your participation, it will take you just 5-10 minutes!

This survey is non-commercial and your information will remain entirely confidential. Your email address will be used only in case you win the prize. There are no foreseeable risks associated with this project. If you have questions at any time about the survey or the prize, you may contact Peru Buesa by email at perubuesa@gmail.com

Enjoy and good luck!"