“91% believe dynamic pricing should be outlawed”: Music fans have spoken: The Music Fans Voice survey has just released its results

Rather than allow their constituents to moan solo into the internet, the local authorities of eight UK cities colluded together earlier this year to give music fans one clear voice.

Authorities including Greater Manchester, The Mayor of London, Liverpool, West Midlands, Cardiff City Council, Tees Valley, Belfast City Council and Glasgow Life and more devised the Music Fans Voice survey to find out more about what they want and what needs to change.

And now the results are in.

And following the fans' review of football in 2021 (which succeeded in preventing a few major entities from owning football in the UK and charging what they liked, it’s hoped that the survey – by crunching sentiment and passion into data that government authorities can understand and act on – can achieve similar justice for music fans.

Using feedback from over 8000 respondents around the country collected between 3 February 4 March 2025, the survey now presents a comprehensive picture of the UK live music industry from a fan’s perspective.

And the winners and losers are…

In short, while the survey found that fans love gigs and live music as much as ever, ticket prices (most specifically concerns around getting a fairly priced ticket in an age of dynamic pricing) and concerns about the ongoing viability of local venues came out as prime problems.

While the route to success seems simple – more flexibility on where and how to buy tickets and the rights to sell on your ticket for its cover price being the big issues – it’s hoped that the survey’s influence can reach even deeper.

Highlights include the fact that over 99% of those surveyed agree that live music events are an important part of UK culture with 95% believing that they are important in relation to the UKs international reputation.

In encouraging news for UK venues and festivals, 68% felt that the UK is the world leader in live music events with 84% of fans saying they attended shows to support live music and artists.

71% of respondents cited their support for their local music scene and local artists as a key reason for visiting venues. While 94% believe that significant music venues and nightclubs should have some form of protected status.

Big ticket companies – we're looking at you

And – pleasingly for previously voiceless fans and worryingly for big businesses effectively running a monopoly – it’s clear where gig-goers are feeling the most pain.

Headline amongst the numbers is the fact that 91% believe that dynamic pricing should be outlawed. You can thank Oasis for that with their dynamically priced reunion ticket sales farrago placing the issue front and centre of every music-lover’s hate list.

Only 11% of those who had purchased dynamically priced tickets believe the concept was adequately communicated to them at point of sale.

Similarly 91% want ticket reselling at a higher price to be banned with 91% calling for legislation to end it altogether. This comes alongside the fact that 97% of respondents think that if you DO want to sell a ticket for the face value you paid for it you should be allowed to do so – a process that’s currently blocked via the draconian application of rules designed to prevent touts and which is instead perverted to bolster the big ticketers power.

And while ‘big ticket costs just means few gig goers’ seems like common sense, it’s nice to see the survey back that claim bigstyle.

Over 50% of respondents cited cost of living/financial constraints as the key reason for not attending as many shows as they would like, with 91% agreeing that lower ticket prices would encourage more attendance.

And, in a boost for small local venues, 93% of those surveyed strongly agreed or agreed that £1 from every stadium or arena show should go into a fund that directly supports the grassroots music sector.

"Thousands of fans have spoken and now is the time to listen"

“The Greater Manchester Music Commission is delighted to see the Fan Voice Survey come to fruition,” they said. “Music fans are the beating heart of the industry and should be valued and listened to.

Sam Duckworth, better known as Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly and a key instigator of this survey, added, “Music fans are the lifeblood of our industry and deserve to be at the epicentre of conversations about its present and its future.

“Through the collaborative efforts of the major music cities, they have been given a data driven seat at the top table. Ensuring that fans across the UK feel heard, respected and that the direction of travel takes into account their vital role in making sure that live music continues to be at the forefront of British Culture.”

Finally, original backer of the survey and patron of the Music Venue Trust, Kate Nash said, "It’s amazing to have this feedback from music fans on this scale and in an official capacity. It’s clear that collectively we want and need to see changes.

“Music is important to culture and the people of the UK. Thousands of fans have spoken and now is the time to listen."