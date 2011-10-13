More

COMPETITION: Win signed Chromeo vinyl and merch



Plus, London gig with Skream announced for November

The Canadian electro-funk duo play London's HMV Forum on 25 November.
We're big fans of Chromeo here at MusicRadar, mainly because, as we discovered when we checked out their studio earlier this year, they're a pair of men with a very impressive collection of synths.

It's not just that though, the Canadian duo also make some excellent music. So, we're pleased to see they've announced a one-off UK date at London's HMV Forum for 25 November. Support for the gig comes from dubstep originator and Magnetic Man member Skream.

To celebrate the announcement, we've got a lovely bundle of Chromeo goodies to give away - featuring a signed vinyl record, a t-shirt and a pack of Chromeo branded guitar picks.

To be in with a chance of winning a signed Chromeo record, a Chromeo t-shirt and pack of guitar picks, simply answer the following question.

What was the name of Chromeo's 2010 album?

A. Smart Casual
B. Sports Casual
C. Business Casual

