COMPETITION: Win signed Chromeo vinyl and merch

We're big fans of Chromeo here at MusicRadar, mainly because, as we discovered when we checked out their studio earlier this year, they're a pair of men with a very impressive collection of synths.

It's not just that though, the Canadian duo also make some excellent music. So, we're pleased to see they've announced a one-off UK date at London's HMV Forum for 25 November. Support for the gig comes from dubstep originator and Magnetic Man member Skream.

To celebrate the announcement, we've got a lovely bundle of Chromeo goodies to give away - featuring a signed vinyl record, a t-shirt and a pack of Chromeo branded guitar picks.

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning a signed Chromeo record, a Chromeo t-shirt and pack of guitar picks, simply answer the following question.

What was the name of Chromeo's 2010 album?

A. Smart Casual

B. Sports Casual

C. Business Casual