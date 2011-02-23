COMPETITION: Win Radiohead's complete EMI album catalogue on vinyl

Radiohead have just released The King Of Limbs, their first album since 2007's In Rainbows. And because new Radiohead material is always a cause for celebration, we've teamed up with EMI to offer these drool-worthy prizes…

The grand prize definitely qualifies for 'must-have' status:

All six of Radiohead's EMI albums (Pablo Honey, The Bends, OK Computer, Kid A, Amnesiac and Hail To The Thief) on vinyl

A DVD copy of The Best Of Radiohead: The Videos

A CD copy of The Best Of Radiohead

In addition, five runners-up will receive a CD copy of The Best Of Radiohead

To enter, just answer this question: Who is the producer often referred to as the sixth member of Radiohead?

A. George Martin

B. Nigel Godrich

C. John Leckie

Entrants must be over 18. T&C's apply. Competition closes on 22/3/2011.