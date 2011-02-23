COMPETITION: Win Radiohead's complete EMI album catalogue on vinyl

Radiohead have just released The King Of Limbs, their first album since 2007's In Rainbows. And because new Radiohead material is always a cause for celebration, we've teamed up with EMI to offer these drool-worthy prizes…
The grand prize definitely qualifies for 'must-have' status:
- All six of Radiohead's EMI albums (Pablo Honey, The Bends, OK Computer, Kid A, Amnesiac and Hail To The Thief) on vinyl
- A DVD copy of The Best Of Radiohead: The Videos
- A CD copy of The Best Of Radiohead
- In addition, five runners-up will receive a CD copy of The Best Of Radiohead
To enter, just answer this question: Who is the producer often referred to as the sixth member of Radiohead?
A. George Martin
B. Nigel Godrich
C. John Leckie
Enter the competition here.
Entrants must be over 18. T&C's apply. Competition closes on 22/3/2011.