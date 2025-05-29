“As much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood or Martin Scorsese”: The creator of Apple TV+'s Smoke was thrilled to collaborate with Thom Yorke, but the Radiohead man's theme for the show might sound rather familiar

Thom Yorke has released a new track that doubles up as a theme for the new Apple TV+ series, Smoke.

It’s called Dialing In and if you’re a fan of the Radiohead singer and it sounds familiar, you’re not going mad. Although it hasn’t been released until now, Yorke has been playing it at live shows under its previous title, Gawpers.

Speaking about working with Yorke for the theme, the creator and executive producer of Smoke, Dennis Lehane, blew plenty of, er, smoke up the Radiohead singer’s behind. “Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price," he said.

“I’ve somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life. Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

Smoke is set to launch on Apple TV+ from June 27. Check out the official trailer below.

Dialing In - YouTube Watch On

Yorke has been nothing if not busy recently. In addition to this new track, earlier this month he released Tall Tales, a new album in collaboration with producer Mark Pritchard.

As for Radiohead activity... there were rumours that the band were gearing up to announce a tour when it was revealed in March that the five members have formed a new legal partnership. According to long term Radiohead-watchers, this is usually a precursor to a burst of new activity from the band. As yet, though, nothing has been confirmed.