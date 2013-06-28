Coldplay set voted favourite Glastonbury moment

Coldplay's 2011 headline set on the Pyramid Stage has been voted the top Glastonbury moment by BBC Radio listeners.
This saw off competition from Radiohead and Blur's performances in 2003 and 2009 respectively. Listeners were asked to pick a winner from a shortlist made of up favourite moments that were nominated by BBC Radio DJs.
And it seems that the corporation's jocks have relatively short memories; all of the moments came from the past decade, which meant that there were no places on the list for some of the classic Glastonbury performances from earlier eras.
Coldplay's career-spanning set featured songs from all five of their studio albums and closed with an ebullient performance of Every Teardrop is a Waterfall.
BBC Radio's Top 10 Glastonbury moments are below
- 1: Coldplay headline the Pyramid Stage, 2011 - put forward by Jo Whiley
- 2: Radiohead headline the Pyramid Stage, 2003 - put forward by Zane Lowe
- 3: Blur headline the Pyramid Stage, 2009 - put forward by Steve Lamacq
- 4: Bruce Springsteen performs Thunder Road on the Pyramid Stage, 2009 - put forward by Dermot O'Leary
- 5: Elbow perform on the Pyramid Stage, 2011 - put forward by Stuart Maconie
- 6: Pulp perform on the Park Stage, 2011 - put forward by Chris Evans
- 7: Stevie Wonder headlines the Pyramid Stage, 2010 - put forward by Craig Charles
- 8: The Flaming Lips perform on the Pyramid Stage, 2003 - put forward by Lauren Laverne
- 9: Jay Z performs Wonderwall on the Pyramid Stage, 2008 - put forward by Gemma Cairney
- 10: Leonard Cohen performs Hallelujah on the Pyramid Stage, 2008 - put forward by Mark Radcliffe