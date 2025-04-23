“Chris, that’s not how it goes”: Chris Martin does his best Bruno Mars impression as Rosé joins Coldplay on stage to perform APT in South Korea

They enjoyed themselves so much they played it twice

Coldplay and Rose
Blackpink’s Rosé has joined Coldplay on stage in South Korea to perform APT, her 2024 hit that she originally recorded with Bruno Mars.

Rosé’s guest appearance came after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin began playing and singing APT on his own at the piano during the band’s Goyang show, the latest stop on their seemingly neverending Music of the Spheres tour.

After intentionally making a mess of the chorus, Martin asked the crowd: “Wait, is that how it goes?” An unseen Rosé then replied: “Chris, that’s not how it goes,” the signal for the band to play APT for real.

After Rosé had sung the first verse, Martin gamely tackled the second, cue confetti cannons and a big finish.

Except it wasn’t - everyone was having such a good time that, at Martin’s request, they performed the song again.

Rosé & Coldplay - APT | Music of the Spheres Tour Live in Seoul Korea | 2025.04.22 | 콜드플레이 로제 깜짝 공연 - YouTube Rosé & Coldplay - APT | Music of the Spheres Tour Live in Seoul Korea | 2025.04.22 | 콜드플레이 로제 깜짝 공연 - YouTube
Discussing the making of APT recently, Cirkut - one of the song’s producers, told Music Week: “It was my first time working with Rosie [Rosé]. We had a batch of sessions over the course of a few weeks, and we’d been trying out different ideas - songs which might see the light of day at some point! - before we came up with APT.

“It was the end of our third session or so, and Rosie, Theron Thomas, Amy Allen, Omer Fedi, Rogét Chahayed and I [co-writers] had been working on a different song all day. We were all so tired, but as we were wrapping up, Rosie was telling someone about this Korean drinking game called APT, saying it rhythmically, like ‘A-P-T, A-P-T’. Theron turned around and was like, ‘Wait! What’s that?’”

Of Bruno Mars' involvement, Cirkut said: “When Bruno gets involved in something, he’s not just a feature, he becomes a part of it,” says Cirkut. “He’s an amazing musician, a producer, a songwriter, an incredible performer - and he’s also hilarious.”

This isn’t the first time that Coldplay have collaborated with K-pop royalty. My Universe, taken from the band’s Music of the Spheres album, features the all-conquering BTS.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
I'm the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I've been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I've also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

