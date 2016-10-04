Brainworx updates its range of guitar plugins, and gives you amp/cab sims for free

Brainworx has announced four new plugins aimed at guitarists, with one of them enabling you to use its tone-generating technology for free.

The first cab off the rank is the bx_rockrack V3 ($199), a new version of the company's amp/cab suite. This features emulations of eight guitar amps from Marshall, Mesa and ENGL, plus 40 Impulse Responses that blend cabs with EQ settings and other gear.

Then comes bx_metal2 ($49), an emulation of the Boss MT-2 stompbox that's designed for metal distortion tones. Also on a distortion tip there's the bx_blacklist2 ($49), which recreates the sound of the ProCo Sound RAT 2 pedal.

If you want to get your amp modelling kicks for free, meanwhile, you can download the bx_rockrack V3 Player, which uses the eight models from the full bx_rockrack V3 to create 26 non-editable presets, giving you everything from clean tones to full metal heaviness. This is included in Plugin Alliance's PA free bundle.

All the plugins are available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can find out more and download demos on the Plugin Alliance website.