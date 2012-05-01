BIMM announce Peter Grant Memorial Scholarship

BIMM Principal Vaseema Hamilton explains, "BIMM have created this scholarship in memory of the one of the most influential figures of the modern music industry."

The scholarship will be linked to the Music Industry Management BAHons qualification being run at BIMM Bristol from September 2012. This course as with all BIMM programmes is vocational and designed to act as a springboard into employment.

Mark Clayden BIMM Bristol College Manager explains, "We have designed the Music Industry Management BAHons to support up and coming young professionals eager to make their mark in the music industry. Training students in all areas of this ever changing industry including: Live Event Management, Retail, Promotion, Record Labels, A&R, Working With Musicians, Finances and Music Law."

Touched and honoured

Peter Grant's daughter, Helen Grant, added, "My father would have been both touched and honoured that this scholarship has been created in his name. He was a great inspiration to many people in the business, not only on the management front, but in the way he looked after his artists in his own, infamous way! A charismatic personality coupled with great humor, means he is never far away. This is a long overdue accolade. Never forgotten"

Peter Grant, best known as the manager of Led Zeppelin, also worked closely with Bo Diddley, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Gene Vincent, the Animals and the Yardbirds, to name a few. In 1996, The Music Managers Forum (MMF) award for outstanding achievement in management was renamed the Peter Grant Award, in his honour.

The Peter Grant Memorial Scholarship will cover approx £16,000 of course fees across the three year undergraduate programme.

To find out how to apply for The Peter Grant Memorial Scholarship call 0844 2 646 666, email info@bimm.co.ukor visit www.bimm.co.uk/bristol