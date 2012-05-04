Beastie Boy Adam Yauch, aka MCA, dies

The website of Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons is reporting that Adam Yauch, the Beastie Boys' MCA, has died.

At the time of writing no official confirmation of cause of death is available but Yauch, 47, had been battling cancer since 2009.

He denied reports he had beaten the disease in 2011, saying he was 'optimistic and hoping to be cancer free in the near future.'

The Beastie Boys were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame just two weeks ago. Yauch is survived by his wife and daughter.