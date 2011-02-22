Analogue To Digital 2011 confirmed for 19 March

Saturday 19 March has been confirmed as the date for 2011's Analogue To Digital Music Expo, hosted by Sound Gallery Studios at Exeter Phoenix in Devon, UK.

Music-makers and recording enthusiasts will be able to get hands-on with the latest gear and hear from industry experts such as Howard Jones and legendary Stone Roses, Muse and Radiohead producer John Leckie.

Here's the official info:

"The Analogue to Digital Music Expo is the show where musicians, DJs and recording enthusiasts can try out the latest technology in music production and recording, talk to music industry experts, attend a music industry panel with Howard Jones, John Leckie (Radiohead, Muse, The Coral, Stone Roses) and Roger Quested and win software and hardware worth £5000 in the legendary prize draw competition!

"With over 800 attendees and 20 major music technology companies, this unique event is dedicated to a whole day of workshops, hands-on demos, new product releases and live performances focusing on digital recording and production, guitar and bass technology, drums and soft synths, Q&As and masterclasses at Sound Gallery Studios.

"An impressive list of music manufacturers and companies fresh from the 2011 Winter NAMM show in America, includes Affinity Audio, Allen & Heath, Arturia, Avid, Eigenlabs, IK Multimedia, Musicians' Union, Native Instruments, Orchid Electronics, Quested, Reactable Live, Roland, Rycote, Shure, Yamaha UK and many more..."

Selected workshops and masterclasses must be booked in advance. Visit Analogue To Digital online for more details and ticket information.