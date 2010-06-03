A-Z of garage rock

A is for... Anglophiles

Thanks to The Beatles invasion of America in 1964 anything that looked, sounded or smelled even remotely British was big news. Some US garage bands jumped on the bandwagon, or in the case of the Count Five a double-decker bus, adding some quaint Britishness to their act in varying degrees.

This was illustrated perfectly when The Sir Douglas Quintet, featuring Texan legend Doug Sahm, performed its 1965 classic She’s About A Mover on the TV show Hullabaloo! Dig that authentic English castle and the beautiful girl dressed in a suit of armour who is, we assume ironically, not moving during the song. Good heavens!

A is also for... Archive

Classic and obscure garage rock is easy to get hold of these days thanks to record companies like Ace, Rhino, Double Crown and Bomp! There’s also Garage Hangover, a killer resource site with enough obscure sounds, from just about every country you can think of, to keep any garage geek buzzing.