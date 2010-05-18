A-Z of the blues

We start the latest MusicRadar A-Z with a classic from John Mayall's Blues Breakers. Here's how they looked back in 1966

A is for… All Your Love

Kicking off John Mayall’s seminal 1966 Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton album, All Your Love proves that no matter what you think of present day Clapton, '60s Eric was the balls.

Wrapped around the business end of a Gibson Les Paul Standard, Eric pushed his Marshall 1962 30-watt 2 x 12 combo into a blistering overdrive that has driven tone fiends crazy ever since. These days, bagging Slowhand’s tone has been made that little bit easier thanks to the reissue of the Marshall 1962 combo, loaded with a deuce of 12-inch Celestion ‘Greenback’ speakers and fittingly rechristened the ‘Bluesbreaker.’

A is also for… Airline

When it comes to guitars, blues aficionado and White Stripe Jack White is best known for the 1965 red and white JB Hutto Montgomery Ward Airline models he used to record songs like Seven Nation Army. Eastwood Guitars offer a tasty reissue of Jack’s angular Airline, albeit with a chambered mahogany body in place of the original guitar’s Res-O-Glas (fibreglass) construction.