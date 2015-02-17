30 years of PRS: 30 landmark guitars

Mccarty Model

Theodore ‘Ted’ McCarty had been president of Gibson during its 1950-66 ‘golden era’, presiding over all the classic electric solidbodies and ES semis. But nearly three decades later he’d been all but forgotten.

Smith got to know Ted and he became a friend and mentor, famously “downloading the hard disk” on how Gibson made instruments and carried out its business back in the day.

But when PRS introduced the McCarty Model in ’94, Ted was back in the limelight: a clever piece of marketing (which didn’t go down well at Gibson, natch, especially when McCarty was pictured in an original advert) that reflected a more vintage-style PRS instrument: it featured a slightly deeper body, thinner headstock, lighter tuners and revoiced pickups.

Some of the McCarty’s features were already in place and some came from suggestions of Texas guitar slinger David Grissom, a long-time PRS player who was highly respected by Paul Reed Smith.

Cosmetically, the original McCarty typically used ‘red’ Michigan maple for its tops - the same kind that Gibson used in the fifties as opposed to the more striped, ‘curly’ West Coast maple more regularly used by PRS.

For the first time on a production PRS, the McCarty used a Gibson-style three-way toggle to switch the pickups that, again a first on a PRS guitar, reverted to original PAF-style covers. A pull/push switch was added a little later for coil-splits - this new set-up became known as the ‘McCarty electronics’.

“I didn’t contribute anything to the design,” said Ted McCarty at the time of its launch. “The PRS McCarty is his [Paul’s] design.” “The reason we called it the McCarty Model,” explained Paul Reed Smith, “is because everything Ted was teaching me is incorporated. He taught us how to make PAFs. Our Dragon Bass pickup is the result. So, yes, Ted did have a part in the design.”

Guitars of the Month

A high-end 12-guitar run of one-offs that were produced between late '94 and early ’96, the Guitars of the Month became the precursor to PRS’s Private Stock programme: a ‘custom shop’ making one-offs for customers and artists, prototypes and small runs of unique instruments. A masterstroke for those wanting the best and who could afford to pay for it.