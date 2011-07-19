2011 Mercury Prize shortlist announced

The shortlist for the 2011 Barclaycard Mercury Prize was announced at an event in London earlier today.

Nominations for the prize - which is aimed at celebrating the best album by a British artist - include MusicRadar favourites Anna Calvi, James Blake and PJ Harvey.

Harvey and Adele - whose second album 21 is the biggest selling digital album of all time - are the bookie's favourites to win right now, with William Hill offering odds of 4/1 on both.

The winner of the prize is decided by a panel of music critics and industry insiders. The results will be announced on 6 September.

Full Mercury Prize nominations with current odds from William Hill:

Adele - 21 4/1

PJ Harvey - Let England Shake 4/1

Elbow - Build a Rocket Boys! 5/1

Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy 5/1

Anna Calvi - Anna Calvi 6/1

Katy B - On a Mission 6/1

Metronomy - The English Riviera 8/1

Everything Everything - Man Alive 8/1

James Blake - James Blake 8/1

Gwilym Simcock - Good Days at Schloss Elmau 10/1

Ghostpoet - Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam 10/1

King Creosote & Jon Hopkins - Diamond Mine 10/1

For more info visit the Barclaycard Mercury Prize site.