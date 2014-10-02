11 of the best mid-wattage combo amps

With two EL34s and a Celestion speaker, you know how the HT Club will sound.

As well as crunchy overdrive, the clean channel’s voice switch enables Class A performance for crystalline shimmer, too.

4.5 out of 5

