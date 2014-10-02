11 of the best mid-wattage combo amps
Yerasov GTA15
The GTA15 is a serious tone machine. Its JJ EL84-fuelled output is paired with a Jensen C10Q speaker for harmonically charged cleans and bluesy grit. The GTA15 is one of the best bargains in the combo world.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Yerasov GTA15 review
Peavey ValveKing 20
Aside from impressive clean and drive tones from a pair of EL84s, this revamped combo has switchable wattages, a microphone- simulated XLR output, USB recording out and digital reverb.
4 out of 5
Read our full Peavey ValveKing 50 review
Visit the official Peavey site
BUY: Peavey ValveKing 50 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Marshall DSL15C
This diddy combo produces iconic Dual Super Lead roar, thanks to two channels and 6V6 power valves.
Tone-shift and deep switches help to dial in huge sounds, while you can switch the 15-watt output to 7.5.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Marshall DSL15C review
Visit the official Marshall site
BUY: Marshall DSL15C currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Orange TH30
Combining elements of the Thunderverb, Dual Terror, Rockerverb and Rocker 30, this EL84-loaded Orange is versatile, with two channels, full- and half-power switches and the dirty channel’s shape control.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Orange TH30 review
Visit the official Orange site
BUY: Orange TH30 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Blackstar HT Club 40
With two EL34s and a Celestion speaker, you know how the HT Club will sound.
As well as crunchy overdrive, the clean channel’s voice switch enables Class A performance for crystalline shimmer, too.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Blackstar HT Club 40 review
Visit the official Blackstar site
BUY: Blackstar HT Club 40 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Mesa Engineering Recto-Verb Twenty-Five
This 1x12 has unbeatable construction and portability, with the option of vintage- or modern-voiced cleans, both delivering EL84 sparkle.
Switching over to the dirty channel yields compressed drive sounds.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Mesa Engineering Recto-Verb Twenty-Five review
Visit the official Mesa Engineering site
BUY: Mesa Engineering Recto-Verb Twenty-Five currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Victory V10 The Baron
Ex-Cornford designer Martin Kidd is behind this 10-watter.
There's a midrange-y drive and top-end chime from 6L6 and EL84 power valves. It’s louder than you’d think, thanks to a Celestion Vintage 30.
4 out of 5
Read our full Victory V10 The Baron review
Visit the official Victory site
BUY: Victory V10 The Baron currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Egnater Rebel 30
This portable combo boasts features and tones that amps double the price would struggle to match, thanks to mixable EL84 and 6V6 power valves, variable wattage and silent recording output.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Egnater Rebel 30 review
Visit the official Egnater site
BUY: Egnater Rebel 30 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Hayden Dual MoFo 15
Based on the Guitarist Choice award-winning Mini MoFo head, the Dual MoFo features the same EL84/12AX7 valve line- up, but adds two footswitchable channels and digital reverb.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Hayden Mini MoFo review
Fender Blues Junior III
Since its introduction in 1995, Fender's Blues Junior has become one of the world's most popular amps, but along the way it's also become one of the most modded, with reams of forums discussing ways to 'improve' the compact combo.
Accordingly, The Big F has updated the format over the years, and the Blues Junior III, launched in 2010, features a number of additions that have gone down well.
4 out of 5
Read our full Fender Blues Junior III review
Visit the official Fender site
BUY: Fender Blues Junior III currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Vox AC15 Red Limited Edition
If you're looking for an amp that typifies the early Brit Invasion sound, then the AC15 is the one.
This special limited-edition version of the modern AC15, which comes in a super-cool retro Garnet Red vinyl, with Tygon grille cloth and a Celestion V-Type 12-inch speaker.