11 of the best boutique guitar amps in the world today
Introduction
What makes a boutique guitar amp boutique? Besides the luxurious grille cloths and hand-wired builds, the answer so often lies in the voicing, which bears the tonal hallmarks of revered heads and combos of a bygone era.
The amps we've outlined ahead pack all the rich harmonic content, touch-responsiveness and clarity you'd want from an amp at this price point, whether it comes from a small-scale builder or, occasionally, an established name.
Two-Rock Sensor 35-watt Combo
Two-Rock’s Sensor is a proper two-channel 6L6-powered amp that combines the company’s legendary clean and overdrive sounds with a proper valve-buffered effects loop, which can run in series or parallel modes.
Two-Rock is the amp of choice for artists including John Mayer and Matt Schofi eld - they’re built to handle non-stop international touring and sound great in any environment. Unlike some other amps, they need to be turned up loud to deliver the full-on Two-Rock tone.
Mesa/Boogie Recto-Verb 25 Combo
Let’s not forget that Mesa started life as one of the first true ‘boutique’ names and it has never lost its mojo.
The stunning Recto-Verb 25 pulls off the impossible – a Rectifier in a small, very portable and competitively priced combo.
Featuring Mesa’s typically perfect finish and great build quality, the Recto-Verb 25 is huge value for money.
4.5 out of 5
We said: "Mesa scores big time with the Recto-Verb Twenty- Five - it's the best small combo the company has made in ages."
Tone King Royalist 45C
Mark Bartel’s painstaking attention to detail provides some of the most dialled-in amps out there, and the Royalist 45 nails the ‘Plexi’ experience, with a built-in specially-voiced Ironman attenuator for incredible tone at any volume. It’s available as a 1x12 combo or a head.
4.5 out of 5
We said: "If you want the ultimate British tone experience, the Royalist is pretty much in a league of its own."
Hamstead Artist 20+RT
A truly world-class boutique amp that comes from a lot closer to home - South Cambridgeshire, in fact - with a surgically clean chassis and some of the best laid-out circuit boards we’ve ever seen.
The Hamstead Artist is attracting a lot of interest, mostly from word-of-mouth recommendations. We like its open, airy clean sounds and touch-sensitive drive effects, blended with an excellent reverb and tremolo circuit - the reverb has separate depth and tone controls to tailor its sound to different styles of music. Great value for money.
Bad Cat Cub III 15R 1x12 Combo
Hand-wired to incredibly high standards, Bad Cat amps have a unique sound and response, thanks partly to the EF86 valve that’s used in most of their preamps and a unique master volume control, which separates preamp gain from power-amp drive.
Built to satisfy the most demanding pro use, Bad Cats are the tool of choice for artists as diverse as Bonnie Raitt, Muse and Slipknot.
Carr Amps 'The Bloke'
Steve Carr’s Bloke is another immaculately built amp that provides nothing less than totally killer Plexi tone.
More aggressive perhaps, with an attitude reinforced by motorcycle-inspired styling, but wicked fun and impossible to unplug.
The Bloke has incredible touch response that puts a full spectrum of overdrive under your fingertips.
4.5 out of 5
We said: "Another great amp from Steve Carr that delivers serious classic rock tone. Don't miss it!"
Laney L50H
Okay, perhaps not the first name you’d think of for boutique tone, but listen to this: it has no fewer than five EL34 output valves, in parallel single-ended configuration for stunning class A tone.
It’s a unique design that nobody else does, and it sounds incredible when wound up. Real multilayered overdrive and superb touch response set the L50H apart and provide world-class boutique tone, at a price that’s practically bargain basement.
4.5 out of 5
We said: "One of the best-sounding amps we've ever plugged into, this Laney could change your world if you try one."
Fargen Olde 800 Head
Fargen’s Olde 800 is more of a classic Marshall tribute, with a clever ‘decade switch’ that changes the amp’s character from 60s (JTM45), to 70s (1959), to 80s (JCM800).
It’s impeccably built, with staggering attention to detail, and about as close as anyone has come to building the perfect Plexi.
4.5 out of 5
We said: "The Fargen is very close to being our ideal 'Plexi'-style amp. Don't pass up a chance to try one."
Brunetti Singleman 35 Combo
Available in a range of power ratings and head/ combo formats, the Singleman is Marco Brunetti’s ‘less is more’ masterpiece, with perfectly sculpted tones that sound instantly alive in a mix.
A sound engineer’s dream, the lower power versions are perfect for the studio, but if you need extra punch live, the 35-watt 6L6 version is just the ticket.
Bogner Shiva 112 Combo
Reinhold Bogner is rightly regarded as one of the world’s top amp designers, with a legendary career that took off from his early work with Van Halen.
The Shiva is one of his most popular and accessible designs, with a straightforward control panel driving an output stage that can be powered by EL34s, 6L6s or, if you go for the latest Anniversary model, KT88s.
Two separate channels, with independent reverb level control and a valve buffered effects loop, add all the flexibility most players need, with some of the greatest tone ever to come out of a loudspeaker.
Jackson Ampworks Fullerton
Built by hand in Texas, Jackson’s Fullerton is a homage to one of the most recorded 6V6-based amps in history, with double the output power (around 40 watts), reverb, tremolo, and lots more.
Like all Jacksons, it’s built to an astonishing standard using special techniques to minimise the dimensions and maximise tone. It’s a unique design that’s built to last and used by some top pros, including Pretenders legend Robbie McIntosh.