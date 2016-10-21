11 of the best boutique guitar amps in the world today

What makes a boutique guitar amp boutique? Besides the luxurious grille cloths and hand-wired builds, the answer so often lies in the voicing, which bears the tonal hallmarks of revered heads and combos of a bygone era.

The amps we've outlined ahead pack all the rich harmonic content, touch-responsiveness and clarity you'd want from an amp at this price point, whether it comes from a small-scale builder or, occasionally, an established name.

