guitarguitar is offering free lessons to left-handed players

The UK guitar store giant is celebrating International Left-Handers Day 2019 with a week dedicated to southpaw players

Robert Wilson of guitarguitar gives lefty Andy Macdonald a hand (Image credit: GuitarGuitar)

It is not easy being a left-handed guitarist or bassist when you look down the specs of the latest hot guitar to find that there is no left-handed option. But guitarguitar is here to help.

To celebrate International Left-handers Day 2019, the retailing giant is dedicating the rest of the week to left-handed players, offering free lessons and advice to left-handed beginners.

This weekend (17-18 August) they are offering a free restringing service, too. 

Lefty Week, as guitarguitar is calling it, is part of the company's 15th Anniversary celebrations, and co-founder Graham Bell hopes that it will reduce the instances of left-handed players being forced to play as right-handers. 

The likes of David Bowie, Noel Gallagher and Mark Knopfler are lefties performing right-handed.

"We want to make that a thing of the past," said Bell. “For the last 15 years, we have supported left-handers by stocking the largest range of left-handed guitars in the UK, but we want to do more. That’s why we’re celebrating Lefty Week with free lessons for left-handed beginners, showing them they have nothing to fear by playing guitar the way that feels most natural to them.” 

See guitarguitar for more details.

