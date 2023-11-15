Grab a Guitar Tricks annual subscription for just $99 this Black Friday, and bag an additional $321 of extras

The holiday season is nearly upon us and we’ll soon see an influx of brand-new guitar players picking up the instrument for the first time. If you’ve already selected the best beginner guitar , you’ll need to make sure you’re armed with the knowledge to go with it. Lucky for you, Guitar Tricks are offering a year’s access to their comprehensive lesson library for just $99 in their Black Friday sale . Usually $179.99, this is a great deal on its own, but Guitar Tricks is also throwing in $321 of free gifts too.

Including well over 11,000 video lessons, a Custom Lesson Plan tailored to you, access to one premium Bootcamp, a copy of Guitar Tricks’ Ultimate Beginner Guide and exclusive access to their brand new 100 Essential Licks video series, this bundle would usually cost you $500!

Guitar Tricks annual subscription: $99 + freebies!

With the best price of the year on a Full Access annual subscription, now is a great time to sign up to Guitar Tricks. You also get hundreds of dollars of extras, including a custom lesson plan, access to one premium Bootcamp, a copy of Guitar Tricks’ Ultimate Beginner Guide and exclusive access to their brand new 100 Essential Licks video series. If you’re serious about learning the guitar, or getting better, this deal should be top of your list this Black Friday.

Guitar Tricks: Get your first month for just $1!

Not sure about signing up for a full year? Enjoy your first full access month of Guitar Tricks for just a single dollar using this exclusive MusicRadar link. Guitar Tricks delivers loads of great content for beginners, while intermediate and pro players can dive into over 11,000 expert videos and lessons across the site.

When you first start playing the guitar things can seem both confusing and overwhelming. Online forums often give conflicting information on whether you should learn theory or not, and if it's better to start on an electric guitar or acoustic guitar . With Guitar Tricks you’ll get a concrete structure for your guitar development, put together by expert tutors who’ve been there and got the t-shirt.

If you want to learn more about Guitar Tricks you can see how it stacks up against others in our online guitar lessons guide.

The foundation of Guitar Tricks' online guitar lessons is their Core Learning System which gives you all the basics you need to start playing guitar in a structured plan. It’s not just beginners who can benefit either, there’s plenty on offer for intermediate and advanced guitarists too. A proper structure to your learning is crucial to improving your playing, preventing you from getting distracted by misinformation.

The vast library of 900+ songs and counting includes loads of hits from familiar names such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, The Eagles, and many more music legends. The songs are arranged in a beginner-friendly way, to ensure it’s easy enough for players of any level to pick up.