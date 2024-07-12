Skip the Prime Day rush and grab yourself up to $300 off Roland drums, pianos, and synths at Guitar Center

Featuring everything from the beloved Juno to the TD-17KV2 and RD-88, there's never been a better time to buy a piece of Roland gear

Roland deal Guitar Center
(Image credit: Roland)

With less than a week to go until the Prime Day music deals land, we've seen many music retailers launch their own sales - reminding us that the best offers for musicians are typically not found on Amazon. Case in point: Guitar Center has just slashed up to $300 off a slew of Roland drum sets and pianos. But remember, these deals are only available for a limited time, so hurry! 

This epic sale features a wide range of products, from top-of-the-line electronic drum kits to stage-ready digital pianos and beloved synths. Below are a few of our hand-selected favourites. 

At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now you can save a whopping $200 at Guitar Center. 

Refined pads, an updated sound engine, and a whole new set of premium-quality kits mean the TD-17KV2 is a cut above the rest and a steal at $1,299! 

Looking to seriously expand the capabilities of your drum set-up? Well, the Roland SPD-SX Pro is just the ticket. With a hearty 32GB memory, 48kHz audio playback, and a bomb-proof construction, this is easily one of the best sample pads on the market. 

The JUNO-DS88 boasts a remarkable 88 weighted-action keys, making it the first of its kind in the storied history of the JUNO series. Roland's Ivory Feel-G keyboard with progressive hammer action perfectly complements the expressive new piano sounds, offering high-end touch and playability, all while keeping the instrument light and mobile. 

