Gretsch Drums launches new beginner-friendly Renegade Series drum kits

These all-inclusive, affordable Gretsch kits come with everything you need to start playing

Gretsch Drums has announced a new series of beginner acoustic drum sets with the release of its new Renegade kits.

These five-piece setups are full-size featuring basswood shells, classic Gretsch lugs and Gretsch logo-branded bass drum heads, and come with everything you need to start playing drums straight out of the box. 

Starting with the drums, you get a 22”x16” bass drum, 10”x7 and 12”x8” rack toms, a 16”x14” floor tom and 14”x5” matching wood snare plus tom holders. But as well as this, the Renegade comes with a hardware set including a cymbal stand, hi-hat stand, snare stand, bass drum pedal and throne, plus a pair of sticks.

Also included is a two-piece, brass cymbal set with a pair of 13” hi-hats and a 15” crash/ride cymbal, so you can get set up and start playing immediately. 

Gretsch Renegade comes in a choice of four sparkle wrap finishes - Grey Sparkle, Ruby Sparkle, Blue Sparkle, and Black Mist. They’re available now, priced at $599/£529.

For more information, or to find your nearest retailer, visit the Gretsch Drums website.

